Texas State

These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Texas

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Need to add a new restaurant to your rotation ? Look no further.

Bon Appétit just released its "50 Best New Restaurants for 2022" list and seven of them are located right here in the Lone Star State. Here's what the food and dining site said about its list:

"After the pandemic made plain exactly how thankless restaurant work can be, some of the places on this list are challenging industry norms and putting their staff first in ways that feel new and refreshing. And even as the influence of platforms like TikTok grows and reshapes restaurant culture (whether we like it or not), a handful of new restaurants have decided to hell with fleeting trends."

Here's a look at the seven best new restaurants in Texas, plus what you should order, according to Bon Appétit :

Birdie's , Austin

Minute Steak ($32); fresh pasta of the day ($19); whatever seasonal snacks and small plates strike your fancy.

Canje , Austin

Wild Boar Pepper Pot ($26); Fish With Rum Butter Sauce ($28); Guyanese Style Roti ($5); Tres Leches ($10).

La Onda , Fort Worth

Fish of the day (prices vary); Shark-cuterie Board ($42); Ceviche of the day (prices vary).

March , Houston

The menu here changes twice per year; the current menu features dishes spanning more than 2,000 miles—from the Balearic Islands to Cyprus. The six-course tasting menu ($185) includes a supplemental wine pairing ($80–$160), and the nine-course tasting menu ($245) includes a supplemental wine pairing ($95–$195) as well.

Reese Bros Barbecue , San Antonio

Prime Brisket ($14 for 1/2 lb); Queso Fundido Sausage ($6 per link); Poblano Mac n Cheese ($4 for 8 oz.); an always superb torta, when available ($11).

El Rincon del Maiz , Garland

Vegan Birria Taco ($3); Hibiscus and Cauliflower Taco ($3); Mushroom Tamale ($3).

The Nicolett , Lubbock

Elk Tartare ($28); West Texas Crudites ($14); Colorado Lamb ($45); Poussin Baked in Masa ($40).

Check out the full report .

