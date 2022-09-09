Read full article on original website
thecurrent-online.com
Teddy Gentry Net Worth 2022: What is Teddy Gentry’s Net Worth As Investigated After Cocaine Arrest
Teddy Wayne Gentry was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, in the United States of America, on January 22, 1952. Alabama was started by Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, who was his cousin, in 1969. Teddy Gentry is a band member who sings and plays the bass guitar. The band did...
Bham Now
99.8% of Alabamians live within 50 miles of one of these Forever Wild properties—see how the program has changed our state for the better
At the August 2022 Forever Wild Board of Trustees Meeting in Oxford, Alabama, Chris Blankenship—Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)—announced a major milestone for the program. According to the Department’s calculations, 92% of Alabama’s population lives within 25 miles of a Forever Wild...
Law-enforcement spat, human trafficking bust, dying greens: Down in Alabama
If you know anything about golf, you know that the best courses pay a lot of attention to the condition of their greens. For example, it turns out they get really bent out of shape when you throw down your putter in disgust on their greens. So never do that.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Representative proposing trafficking fentanyl bill; Huntsville woman deeply impacted by the drug
Alabama Representative Matt Simpson says he wants mandatory prison time for drug dealers who are trafficking fentanyl in an effort to stop the spread in Alabama. Huntsville resident Jackie Bragg supports the move. Bragg lost her father to an overdose in June and a year prior her cousin, who she...
Fort Payne man charged with stealing, crashing ambulance dies in Tennessee custody
A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.
Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial
It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
Teddy Gentry of country group Alabama arrested on drug charges
One of the founding members of the country band Alabama was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday.
Cullman City Council rejects bids for sports complex
CULLMAN, Ala.- The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Resolution 2022-111, which rejected all current bids on the Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism’s 130,000-square-foot multi-sports and events center project. The council said all submitted bids exceeded the project’s budget. With an expected debut date in 2024, the center will include eight tournament basketball courts, 16 tournament volleyball courts and a mezzanine and on-court seating capacity for more than 2,400. Now, the project will be redesigned with the same footprint. Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson said, “We will have the same footprint, the same layout and offerings...
WAAY-TV
Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach
Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
New medical office building will add more services to Hartselle Health Park
HARTSELLE, Ala. – Construction is set to begin soon on a new medical office building at Hartselle Health Park. The facility will be located on the east side of U.S. Highway 31 across from the Health Park’s Physician Specialty and Primary Care & Pediatrics clinics. The building will be home to multiple outpatient physician clinics including primary care and several specialists. “Hartselle Health Park has been well received by the community and we are grateful for that,” said Lisa Courtney, VP physician services at Cullman Regional. “We’re excited to build on what Hartselle Health Park already offers because we know that local access to healthcare is important.” Hartselle Health Park officially opened in January of this year, but some of the services including the Physician Specialty Clinic opened earlier in 2021. Currently the Health Park offers imaging services, an urgent care clinic and two multi-physician offices. A construction timeline for the new medical office building is being developed. To see updates on this project visit www.HartselleHealthPark.com. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
alreporter.com
Roy Moore lawsuit back to square one
Former GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore speaks during a candidates' forum in Valley, Ala. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images. The circuit court judges of Etowah County apparently want no part of Roy Moore’s political conspiracy lawsuit against four women who accused the former Alabama chief justice of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior in the late 1970s, early 1980s, when they were teens and he was in his 30s.
weisradio.com
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
2 women charged with public intoxication while working in northeast Alabama
Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job.
Bobcat spotted near Huntsville apartment complex
A Huntsville driver saw something he didn't expect near his apartment complex on Tuesday – a bobcat staring at him from the roadside.
“We are going to come after you” Alabama lawmaker calls for harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — From March 2021 to March this year the CDC reported a 20% uptick in drug overdose deaths in Alabama. DEA Assistant Special Agent for Alabama Towanda Thorne-James says that trend is largely fueled by fentanyl. She says just 2 milligrams, the equivalent of about 15 grains of salt, can be fatal. […]
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
