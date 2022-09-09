ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Bham Now

99.8% of Alabamians live within 50 miles of one of these Forever Wild properties—see how the program has changed our state for the better

At the August 2022 Forever Wild Board of Trustees Meeting in Oxford, Alabama, Chris Blankenship—Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)—announced a major milestone for the program. According to the Department’s calculations, 92% of Alabama’s population lives within 25 miles of a Forever Wild...
AL.com

Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial

It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council rejects bids for sports complex

CULLMAN, Ala.- The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Resolution 2022-111, which rejected all current bids on the Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism’s 130,000-square-foot multi-sports and events center project. The council said all submitted bids exceeded the project’s budget.  With an expected debut date in 2024, the center will include eight tournament basketball courts, 16 tournament volleyball courts and a mezzanine and on-court seating capacity for more than 2,400. Now, the project will be redesigned with the same footprint.  Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson said, “We will have the same footprint, the same layout and offerings...
WAAY-TV

Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach

Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
The Cullman Tribune

New medical office building will add more services to Hartselle Health Park

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Construction is set to begin soon on a new medical office building at Hartselle Health Park. The facility will be located on the east side of U.S. Highway 31 across from the Health Park’s Physician Specialty and Primary Care & Pediatrics clinics. The building will be home to multiple outpatient physician clinics including primary care and several specialists. “Hartselle Health Park has been well received by the community and we are grateful for that,” said Lisa Courtney, VP physician services at Cullman Regional. “We’re excited to build on what Hartselle Health Park already offers because we know that local access to healthcare is important.” Hartselle Health Park officially opened in January of this year, but some of the services including the Physician Specialty Clinic opened earlier in 2021. Currently the Health Park offers imaging services, an urgent care clinic and two multi-physician offices. A construction timeline for the new medical office building is being developed. To see updates on this project visit www.HartselleHealthPark.com. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
alreporter.com

Roy Moore lawsuit back to square one

Former GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore speaks during a candidates' forum in Valley, Ala. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images. The circuit court judges of Etowah County apparently want no part of Roy Moore’s political conspiracy lawsuit against four women who accused the former Alabama chief justice of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior in the late 1970s, early 1980s, when they were teens and he was in his 30s.
weisradio.com

Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles

A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
