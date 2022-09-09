Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib issue
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury in Week 1. Allen didn't seem to be too worried about Kamara's status for Week 2, but the rib issue does help explain the talented back's limited workload in the team's Week 1 victory. We'll have to monitor Kamara's status ahead of their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his absence would likely open up opportunities for Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 2
Many fantasy analysts will tell you to not overreact to Week 1 results with offensive players, and the same holds true for defensive streaming. Even though the Pittsburgh D/ST racked up seven sacks and three takeaways, I’m not convinced that they are on the same level as the Buffalo D/ST – who did the same. Did they outscore them for fantasy purposes in Week 1? Yes, of course, but Pittsburgh’s 26-point explosion also contained within it a pick-six (not a repeatable skill for a team defense) and a blocked kick (definitely a fluke rarity).
NFL・
numberfire.com
Pelissero: Keenan Allen (hamstring) 'unlikely' to play in Week 2's Thursday matchup
According to Tom Pelissero, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is "unlikely to play" in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite Allen's doubtful Week Two availability, there is reportedly " optimism after tests that his hamstring injury isn’t anything long-term." Expect Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter to see a bump in snaps while Mike Williams is an entrenched starter if Allen were to miss time.
numberfire.com
Jets' Joe Flacco will start Week 2 clash with Cleveland
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco will start Week 2's game against the Cleveland Browns. Flacco will remain the Jets starter for Week 2's clash against the Browns, according to Robert Saleh. Flacco completed 37 of 59 attempts for 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a large loss to Baltimore in Week 1. With Zach Wilson still sidelined, the Jets will stick with Flacco for at least another week.
numberfire.com
George Kittle (calf) DNP in 49ers' Wednesday practice
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (calf) did not practice on Wednesday. Kittle's non-participant is not a good sign toward his availability for Week Two's contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Expect Tyler Kroft and Ross Dwelley to hold down the tight end position against a Seattle pass defense rated 29th per numberFire's power rankings if Kittle remains inactive.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Julio Jones (knee) absent on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Jones was among three Buccaneers' wideouts logging DNPs in Wednesday's practice. If active, expect Jones to log more snaps in replacement for a potential Chris Godwin absence in Week Two's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Damien Williams (ribs) DNP on Wednesday
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (ribs) did not practice on Wednesday. Williams' non-participation is not a good sign after he was forced to leave Week One's game in the first quarter. Look for Cordarrelle Patterson to play a feature role versus a Los Angeles Rams' rush defense rated 13th per numberFire's power rankings.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back) limited in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Winston's limited session still puts him on track to suit up for Sunday's divisional showdown versus a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass defense rated first per numberFire's power rankings. With a 15.0 FanDuel point projection, Winston is currently ranked as our QB22.
numberfire.com
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) upgraded to full practice on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 2's game against the Miami Dolphins. Dobbins sat out Week 1's win over the New York Jets as he continued his recovery from last year's knee injury. After a full practice on Wednesday, barring any setbacks, Dobbins should have a good chance to make his 2022-23 season debut in Week 2. Like last week, a decision on his status may not be made until game day.
numberfire.com
Russell Gage (hamstring) DNP in Tampa Bay's Wednesday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) was a non-participant on Wednesday. Tampa Bay's receiver group is really banged up after three wideouts logged DNPs and two were limited. Expect Breshad Perriman to step in against the New Orleans in Week 2 if Gage is ruled out. Gage's current...
numberfire.com
Arizona's Zach Ertz (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday, expected to practice on Thursday
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Despite his missed practice, Ertz is still expected to participate in Thursday's session according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. In a great matchup versus a Las Vegas Raiders' pass defense rated 31st per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Ertz to score 8.1 FanDuel points.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Colts' Alec Pierce in concussion protocol
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is in the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Week 2's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pierce reportedly developed concussion symptoms after Week 1's game against Houston. His status is now up in the air for Week 2's clash with the Jaguars. Pierce had 0...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Kenneth Walker (hernia) participates in Wednesday's practice
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (hernia) practiced in full on Wednesday. After today's participation in Seattle's walk-through and practice, the second round running back is on track to make his NFL debut versus a San Francisco 49ers' run defense rated tenth per numberFire's power rankings. Walker's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 1
Football has never been more back. Week 1 brought us plenty of surprises, fantasy points, and missed field goals. I can't wait for Week 2. Sleeper is an ambiguous term, however. For the purpose of this article, we'll define anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters as a sleeper. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters.
numberfire.com
Michael Pittman (quad) limited for Colts on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's limited session should still keep Pittman on track to play in Week Two's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a 13.5 FanDuel point projection, Pittman is currently rated as our WR10 versus a Jacksonville pass defense rated 28th by numberFire's power rankings.
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett sitting for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alek Thomas starting in center field. Thomas will bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Thomas for...
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) logs a limited participation in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was limited on Wednesday. Despite logging just 38 snaps with a rib injury in Week One, Kamara's limited practice keeps him on track to play in Sunday's divisional matchup versus a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense rated first overall by numberFire's power rankings. With a 15.1 FanDuel point projection, Kamara is rated as our RB8 heading into the second week of the season.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Mike Evans (calf) dealing with minor injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) practiced with a taped leg on Wednesday. Per Laine, Evans' injury "sounds relatively minor" and the reason why it was taped. With Chris Godwin dealing with a hamstring injury, Evans should operate as Tampa Bay's clear top wideout and is ranked as our WR8 with a 13.6 FanDuel point projection.
numberfire.com
49ers' Elijah Mitchell seen in 'substantial' leg brace
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was seen leaving the locker room with a "substantial brace" on his right leg after Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. "He was not bending it as he was slowly making his way to the bus, but he was not on crutches," according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. Mitchell ran six times for 41 yards before injuring his leg and exiting. Jeff Wilson and Deebo Samuel will likely lead the 49ers' backfield in Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks if Mitchell is unavailable. Third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price was a healthy scratch on Sunday and undrafted rookie Jordan Davis didn't record a touch, but both backs have a better chance at being involved if Mitchell is missing.
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
