Mental Health

Jojo Smith
5d ago

depends on how severe the illness is and if it is really bipolar or not along with how committed the patient is to doing the things that do stabilize mood. A lot of this bipolar ll is really simply people without the ability to manage their emotions. those guys if not disability seeking or medication seeking can absolutely be managed without medication by learning and utilizing emotion management skills.

Cheryl Koehler
3d ago

Without medication and proper counseling, it's a hell on earth, not only for the patient, but for everyone around them. My advice? Work your program.

Harley Quinn
3d ago

I have noticed a huge amount of articles lately on bipolar. Kind of weird. Anyway, it depends on the individual and how they handle it. I'm bipolar, diagnosed in 2011, and it sure explained a lot! I take Seroquel as an antipsychotic and Prozac for depression. I do still get manics but I am super productive while manic. No depression at all. So I would say take the medication and don't stop taking it when you feel better. That's the one mistake people do. Like I said everyone is different. My experience is to take the medication.

Psych Centra

Famous people with bipolar disorder

Many writers, artists, and actors have been open about their journey with bipolar disorder. Here are some of the most well-known ones. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by extreme shifts in mood and energy levels. Mood episodes may include depression, mania (or hypomania), and/or mixed states.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

What’s the Link Between Bipolar Disorder and Binge Eating?

Bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that involves distinct shifts in mood, affects of American adults at some point in their lives. episodes of depression, or periods where you have a “down” or low mood. episodes of mania or hypomania, or periods where you have an “up” or...
MENTAL HEALTH
healthcareguys.com

Living With Someone Experiencing Bipolar Disorder

If you are in a relationship with someone who has bipolar disorder, it can be difficult to understand how the condition affects them and what you can do to help. This article aims to give you some background information about bipolar disorder so that you can better understand your partner’s situation and how best to support them.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

Can Bipolar Disorder Be Cured?

Bipolar disorder is a mood disorder that can cause dramatic mood swings. Someone with bipolar disorder may experience highs and lows, known as mania and depression respectively, that are far more pronounced than the ups and downs most people typically experience. It is estimated that 4.4% of adults in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorder#Mental Disorder#Mood Disorder#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#American
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?

Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
