depends on how severe the illness is and if it is really bipolar or not along with how committed the patient is to doing the things that do stabilize mood. A lot of this bipolar ll is really simply people without the ability to manage their emotions. those guys if not disability seeking or medication seeking can absolutely be managed without medication by learning and utilizing emotion management skills.
Without medication and proper counseling, it's a hell on earth, not only for the patient, but for everyone around them. My advice? Work your program.
I have noticed a huge amount of articles lately on bipolar. Kind of weird. Anyway, it depends on the individual and how they handle it. I'm bipolar, diagnosed in 2011, and it sure explained a lot! I take Seroquel as an antipsychotic and Prozac for depression. I do still get manics but I am super productive while manic. No depression at all. So I would say take the medication and don't stop taking it when you feel better. That's the one mistake people do. Like I said everyone is different. My experience is to take the medication.
