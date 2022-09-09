Read full article on original website
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Charged In Double Murder; Mother Says He Was 'Blinded By Love'
The suspect in the second-most shocking and bizarre Bay Area homicide of last week, Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Devin Williams Jr., was arraigned Friday — even as the double homicide in an East Bay suburb that he allegedly committed was overshadowed by a beheading on the Peninsula. The killings...
californiaexaminer.net
Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend in Merced Girl’s Homicide After Monthslong Manhunt
Authorities announced on Sunday that they had apprehended a suspect in the killing of an 8-year-old girl whose body had been missing since February but was discovered in March inside a residence in Central California. The California attorney general’s office and the police in the city of Newark in the...
Police arrest suspect in robbery and attempted rape
A man has been arrested and charged with robbery and attempted rape in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
San Carlos beheading suspect’s arraignment postponed after he requests psych evaluation
A man accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend with a sword in San Carlos requested a psychiatric evaluation and declined to enter a plea during his first court appearance in Redwood City Monday afternoon.
Oakland student charged for accidentally shooting 13-year-old at school, police say
Oakland police say that a 12-year-old Madison Park Academy student accidentally shot a 13-year-old boy on Aug. 29. The 12-year-old has been charged and the victim has been released from the hospital.
Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading
REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
KSBW.com
Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
KTVU FOX 2
Couple injured in latest Highway 4 shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving was hurt in a crash. California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible Monday morning Highway 4 shooting....
Driver suspected in collision that killed man in wheelchair arrested
(BCN) — A Santa Cruz resident on a motorized wheelchair was fatally hit by a car Sunday evening and the driver suspected in the collision was later arrested after fleeing the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to police, a 69-year-old man was crossing Capitola Road west of 7th Avenue when he was […]
One injured in Oakland stabbing
Oakland police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
Alexis Gabe: Family of missing Oakley woman update reward to $100K, get back car from police
The Gabe family shared video with ABC7 News of the moment they were able to pick up their daughter Alexis' car from police custody. Rowena Gabe, her mother, drove the car home.
californiaexaminer.net
San Francisco Woman Sues Over Rape DNA Arrest
On Monday, the San Francisco court system was hit with a complaint from a rape victim whose DNA was utilized in an unrelated property crime arrest based on evidence from her sexual assault case. A search of the DNA database at the San Francisco Police Department’s crime lab linked the...
Prosecutors say Alameda County Deputy killed married woman he was dating
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy had been dating a married woman he allegedly shot and killed along with her husband early Wednesday morning in Dublin, court documents released Friday said. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, allegedly shot the couple in the head and neck before police responded at 12:45 […]
2 wounded in separate shootings in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were wounded in separate shootings on Sunday and Monday in East Oakland, police said. One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police. The person […]
Authorities investigating possible shooting on Hwy 4 in Antioch, police say
Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in Antioch, police said.
Tenderloin vehicle theft suspects elude San Francisco police during dangerous pursuit
SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers responded to a call Sunday evening of a Tenderloin robbery and auto theft, but were forced to end their pursuit when the suspects began driving the stolen vehicle in an erratic and dangerous manner.The incident began around 6:42 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a robbery in which the suspects stole two vehicles in the 400 block of Jessie Street.Enroute to the call, responding units located one of the stolen vehicles. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.A pursuit ensued, but officers terminated it "when the actions of the suspects created an unreasonable danger to vehicular traffic."Officers were still on scene in the Tenderloin Sunday evening, gathering information and evidence. No information further on the suspects or a description of the vehicle involved in the pursuit have been released.No arrests have been made. The suspects remain at large.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Murder suspect arrested for San Carlos woman's reported beheading
SAN CARLOS -- A young mother was beheaded in an attack with a "stabbing instrument" outside her home in San Carlos Thursday morning and a suspect who was in a relationship with her has been arrested.According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene."The deputies that first arrived on the scene were a little beset by the scene," Lt. Eamonn Allen of the sheriff's office said....
Suspect in Bay Area beheading of young mother ID’d
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly beheaded a young San Carlos woman with a sword was identified by investigators on Friday. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Eamonn Allen. The shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 25-year-old woman was […]
Woman arrested for attacking men with wine bottle in Palo Alto parking lot
PALO ALTO -- A 31-year-old East Palo Alto woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking two men with a wine bottle and robbing another man.Palo Alto police said Ariana Michelle Goree has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.Dispatchers received a call at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday of an in-progress disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. The caller told dispatchers that a woman was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles. Officers responded immediately and detained Goree near San...
