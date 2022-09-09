ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

CBS San Francisco

Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading

REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KSBW.com

Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Couple injured in latest Highway 4 shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving was hurt in a crash. California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible Monday morning Highway 4 shooting....
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
californiaexaminer.net

San Francisco Woman Sues Over Rape DNA Arrest

On Monday, the San Francisco court system was hit with a complaint from a rape victim whose DNA was utilized in an unrelated property crime arrest based on evidence from her sexual assault case. A search of the DNA database at the San Francisco Police Department’s crime lab linked the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Prosecutors say Alameda County Deputy killed married woman he was dating

DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy had been dating a married woman he allegedly shot and killed along with her husband early Wednesday morning in Dublin, court documents released Friday said. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, allegedly shot the couple in the head and neck before police responded at 12:45 […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

2 wounded in separate shootings in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were wounded in separate shootings on Sunday and Monday in East Oakland, police said. One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police. The person […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tenderloin vehicle theft suspects elude San Francisco police during dangerous pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers responded to a call Sunday evening of a Tenderloin robbery and auto theft, but were forced to end their pursuit when the suspects began driving the stolen vehicle in an erratic and dangerous manner.The incident began around 6:42 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a robbery in which the suspects stole two vehicles in the 400 block of Jessie Street.Enroute to the call, responding units located one of the stolen vehicles. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.A pursuit ensued, but officers terminated it "when the actions of the suspects created an unreasonable danger to vehicular traffic."Officers were still on scene in the Tenderloin Sunday evening, gathering information and evidence. No information further on the suspects or a description of the vehicle involved in the pursuit have been released.No arrests have been made. The suspects remain at large.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Murder suspect arrested for San Carlos woman's reported beheading

SAN CARLOS -- A young mother was beheaded in an attack with a "stabbing instrument" outside her home in San Carlos Thursday morning and a suspect who was in a relationship with her has been arrested.According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene."The deputies that first arrived on the scene were a little beset by the scene," Lt. Eamonn Allen of the sheriff's office said....
SAN CARLOS, CA
FOX40

Suspect in Bay Area beheading of young mother ID’d

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly beheaded a young San Carlos woman with a sword was identified by investigators on Friday. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Eamonn Allen. The shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 25-year-old woman was […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for attacking men with wine bottle in Palo Alto parking lot

PALO ALTO -- A 31-year-old East Palo Alto woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking two men with a wine bottle and robbing another man.Palo Alto police said  Ariana Michelle Goree has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.Dispatchers received a call at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday of an in-progress disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. The caller told dispatchers that a woman was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles.  Officers responded immediately and detained Goree near San...
PALO ALTO, CA

