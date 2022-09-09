ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Broncos S Justin Simmons to 'Miss Some Time' with Quad Injury

In a gut punch to the Denver Broncos defense, star safety Justin Simmons has been placed on short-term injured reserve after suffering a quad injury in Monday's season-opening loss to the Seahawks. The Broncos elevated cornerback Essang Bassey to the active roster and signed S Anthony Harris to the practice...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kafka
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
Yardbarker

Vaitai Has Surgery, Lions Sign Justin Jackson to Active Roster

Veteran Justin Jackson was waived at the conclusion training camp. This can be devastating for a player, as it sometimes marks the end of the road for an NFL player. Not for Jackson, however. The fifth year running back has been signed to the Detroit Lions’ active roster ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bears Sign DB Harrison Hand To Practice Squad

Hand, 23, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose. He’s set to make a base salary $895,000 in 2022. The Giants claimed him off waivers a few weeks ago only to waive him coming out of the preseason.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The New York Giants##Sec

Comments / 0

Community Policy