Von Miller Calls Out Leonard Fournette’s Block on Micah Parsons
The Dallas star wasn’t happy with the play either.
Saints sign former Ravens RB to practice squad
The Baltimore Ravens had to sign many different outside options at the running back position during the 2021 season. The team lost running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill for the year before the season began, prompting them go add players such as Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell.
Assessing Giants QB Daniel Jones's Week 1 Performance
There was a mix of good and bad in Giants quarterback Daniel Jones's first full game in the new Giants offense. Brandon Olsen breaks it all down.
Broncos S Justin Simmons to 'Miss Some Time' with Quad Injury
In a gut punch to the Denver Broncos defense, star safety Justin Simmons has been placed on short-term injured reserve after suffering a quad injury in Monday's season-opening loss to the Seahawks. The Broncos elevated cornerback Essang Bassey to the active roster and signed S Anthony Harris to the practice...
Vaitai Has Surgery, Lions Sign Justin Jackson to Active Roster
Veteran Justin Jackson was waived at the conclusion training camp. This can be devastating for a player, as it sometimes marks the end of the road for an NFL player. Not for Jackson, however. The fifth year running back has been signed to the Detroit Lions’ active roster ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Vikings sign former Rams OLB Chris Garrett to practice squad
After losing Janarius Robinson off of their practice squad to the Philadelphia Eagles active roster, the Minnesota Vikings replaced him quickly by signing former Los Angeles Rams OLB Chris Garrett. They had hosted Reggie Roberson and Khalil Davis on a visit and tryout, respectively, on Tuesday in hopes of adding them to the practice squad.
Bears Sign DB Harrison Hand To Practice Squad
Hand, 23, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose. He’s set to make a base salary $895,000 in 2022. The Giants claimed him off waivers a few weeks ago only to waive him coming out of the preseason.
Denver Broncos place star safety Justin Simmons on injured reserve with thigh injury
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- As if the Denver Broncos didn't leave Seattle with enough disappointment packed in their luggage, safety Justin Simmons suffered a thigh injury in the Week 1 loss that will keep him out at least a month. Simmons, who played every defensive snap Monday night in the Broncos'...
Broncos defense hit with critical Justin Simmons blow for Week 2 vs. Texans
The Denver Broncos defense was given a troubling injury update on safety Justin Simmons ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texas. Ari Meirov reports that Simmons is dealing with a quad injury. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett reportedly said Simmons will miss some time as a result. This...
