Fredericksburg, VA

cbs19news

Virginia county votes to remove Lee, Jackson highway names

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) -- Fairfax County's Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals. The 9-1 vote Tuesday would change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50. The route numbers have already been linked to the highways for many years.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Midlothian woman sentenced for attempting to steal $1.8 million in COVID relief funds from federal government

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that a Midlothian woman has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for taking part in schemes to defraud the federal government out of $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
RICHMOND, VA
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
cbs19news

Diverging diamond project at exit 124 on schedule

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction of a diverging diamond at the interchange between Route 250 and Interstate 64 at Exit 124 in Albemarle County is well underway. Crews are currently working on ramp paving, ramp markings, median barriers, and the retaining wall. They are also working through the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

World's largest indoor vertical farming campus coming to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A California-based company is preparing to invest millions into the largest indoor vertical farming campus in the world, and it will be located in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that Plenty Unlimited Inc. will invest $300 million into the Chesterfield County Meadowville Technology...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

CPD investigating shooting off Hydraulic Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic Road and Cedar Hill Road. One person was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted

Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
WTOP

Fairfax Co. to offer hiring bonuses to police, nurses, more

The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted Tuesday to authorize bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires in certain jobs. The board authorized County Executive Bryan Hill to grant the bonuses, which Supervisor Pat Herrity called important to getting people into jobs “where we are losing recruits to surrounding jurisdictions.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Tips to be prepared for your visit to the Virginia State Fair

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. What’s on your Virginia State Fair checklist? Whether it’s thrill rides, live entertainment, exhibits, fair food, farm animals or all of the above, prepare now to get the most out of your visit to the State Fair of Virginia, which runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC

A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting that sent infant to hospital

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating an accidental shooting that injured a child. According to police, troopers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home on the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County around 10 a.m. Monday. Officers found a...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

TSA officers spotted loaded handgun in Richmond airport carry-on on 9/11 anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from North Carolina is facing charges after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag on Sunday. The Transportation Security Administration reports officers spotted the .45 caliber at the Richmond International Airport on Sunday, which was also the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Helping organizations respond to increased legal aid needs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based organization recently awarded grants to support legal aid nonprofits, continuing legal education programming, and more. The Virginia Law Foundation hosted its Grants Luncheon in Richmond, during which more than half a million dollars in grants were awarded to 24 nonprofits. According to a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

