Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in FredericksburgWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.Fatim HemrajPartlow, VA
King George Supervisors say their car taxes are high too, open to look at solutionsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
University of Mary Washington received $250,000 to boost h quality internshipsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Related
cbs19news
Virginia county votes to remove Lee, Jackson highway names
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) -- Fairfax County's Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals. The 9-1 vote Tuesday would change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50. The route numbers have already been linked to the highways for many years.
WJLA
Motion filed to limit Internet access for Alexandria's acquitted 'Werewolf killer'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria's Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Porter has filed a motion in Circuit Court to amend the condition of Pankaj Bhasin's May 2022 release. Bhasin, who was known as the "werewolf killer," was acquitted on murder charges after a judge accepted his insanity plea in the July 2018 stabbing death of 65-year-old Bradford Jackson.
Midlothian woman sentenced for attempting to steal $1.8 million in COVID relief funds from federal government
The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that a Midlothian woman has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for taking part in schemes to defraud the federal government out of $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Suspect stole credit cards from Spotsylvania Home Goods, made purchases in Fredericksburg
The Spotsylvania County Sherriff's Office are looking for information about a woman who stole credit cards from a Home Goods in Spotsylvania and then used those cards the same day in Fredericksburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Diverging diamond project at exit 124 on schedule
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction of a diverging diamond at the interchange between Route 250 and Interstate 64 at Exit 124 in Albemarle County is well underway. Crews are currently working on ramp paving, ramp markings, median barriers, and the retaining wall. They are also working through the...
Trash, recycling pick-up issues frustrate Fairfax County residents
FAIRFAX, Va. — Getting trash picked up in Fairfax County continues to be a growing concern for residents and leaders. On Tuesday, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors addressed ongoing late or missed pick-up times that persist since the pandemic started. Surrounding jurisdictions including Arlington County have faced similar...
cbs19news
World's largest indoor vertical farming campus coming to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A California-based company is preparing to invest millions into the largest indoor vertical farming campus in the world, and it will be located in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that Plenty Unlimited Inc. will invest $300 million into the Chesterfield County Meadowville Technology...
cbs19news
CPD investigating shooting off Hydraulic Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic Road and Cedar Hill Road. One person was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted
Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
fox40jackson.com
Virginia parents protest critical race theory outside Loudoun County School Board meeting
Parents and community activists gathered outside a Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday to demand “an end to the racist and divisive ideologies being infused into the government schools.”. Loudoun County has become the nerve center for parental activism in recent years, driving debates over critical race theory...
WJLA
Alleged 'shopping cart killer' Anthony Robinson appears in Harrisonburg, Va. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart and dumping their remains appeared in a Harrisonburg, Virginia court Monday afternoon. Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart killer," was due in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court for...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. to offer hiring bonuses to police, nurses, more
The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, voted Tuesday to authorize bonuses of up to $15,000 for new hires in certain jobs. The board authorized County Executive Bryan Hill to grant the bonuses, which Supervisor Pat Herrity called important to getting people into jobs “where we are losing recruits to surrounding jurisdictions.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Tips to be prepared for your visit to the Virginia State Fair
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. What’s on your Virginia State Fair checklist? Whether it’s thrill rides, live entertainment, exhibits, fair food, farm animals or all of the above, prepare now to get the most out of your visit to the State Fair of Virginia, which runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
NBC Washington
‘Shopping Cart Killer' May Be Connected to 6th Death, Authorities Say
A Virginia judge decided Monday that there is enough evidence for a grand jury to consider two first-degree murder charges against the suspected “shopping cart killer,” and police say a sixth death may be connected to the suspect. News4 has been following the cases against Anthony Eugene Robinson...
WTOP
In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC
A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that sent infant to hospital
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating an accidental shooting that injured a child. According to police, troopers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home on the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County around 10 a.m. Monday. Officers found a...
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
cbs19news
TSA officers spotted loaded handgun in Richmond airport carry-on on 9/11 anniversary
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from North Carolina is facing charges after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag on Sunday. The Transportation Security Administration reports officers spotted the .45 caliber at the Richmond International Airport on Sunday, which was also the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.
cbs19news
Helping organizations respond to increased legal aid needs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based organization recently awarded grants to support legal aid nonprofits, continuing legal education programming, and more. The Virginia Law Foundation hosted its Grants Luncheon in Richmond, during which more than half a million dollars in grants were awarded to 24 nonprofits. According to a...
northernvirginiamag.com
Chantilly’s National Botanic Garden Is a Love Letter to Nature and Sustainability
A Loudoun County couple combines art and earthmoving with sustainability and a love of nature to craft garden grounds worth visiting. The spine of a dragon made of rock carves through the earth just inside the gates of National Botanic Garden. In sweeping curves hundreds of feet long, its scaly back winds through a tended lawn of grass and shade trees.
Comments / 3