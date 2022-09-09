ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
californiaexaminer.net

Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke

Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Despite a Criminal Conviction, Delaware’s Auditor is Running for Re-election

On Friday, Kathy McGuiness, the State Auditor of Delaware, became the first serving member of the state’s body to be convicted of criminal charges, albeit she was found not guilty of the two most serious counts against her. McGuiness was indicted for conflict of interest, theft, structuring, governmental misconduct,...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy