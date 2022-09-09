Read full article on original website
Related
californiaexaminer.net
Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke
Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
californiaexaminer.net
Despite a Criminal Conviction, Delaware’s Auditor is Running for Re-election
On Friday, Kathy McGuiness, the State Auditor of Delaware, became the first serving member of the state’s body to be convicted of criminal charges, albeit she was found not guilty of the two most serious counts against her. McGuiness was indicted for conflict of interest, theft, structuring, governmental misconduct,...
Comments / 0