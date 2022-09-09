Read full article on original website
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
Robbery suspect held on $1 million bond.
HART — The 51-year-old man accused of robbing and assaulting an elderly couple in Golden Township last week and then fleeing in their vehicle was arraigned in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Monday, Sept. 12, on six felony charges. Harold Raymond Labeau, of 5845 W. 6th St., Mears,...
More details released on suspect shot by deputy.
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast and Michigan State Police Hart Post Assistant Commander Lt. John Forner met with representatives from the news media Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, to discuss the police-involved shooting of a home invasion suspect. Sheriff Cole...
Recent births, posted Sept. 13, 2022
Please consider helping to fund local news. Mason County Press and Oceana County Press are available for free thanks to the generous support of our advertisers and individuals. Three ways to help us: Venmo: @MasonCountyPress; Paypal: [email protected]; Mail a check to PO BOX 21, Scottville, MI 49454. The following...
Man faces 15 years in prison for raping 10-year-old girl.
HART — A 36-year-old man faces serving a 15-year prison term after pleading “no contest” to first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 12. Marcelino Caal-Cho, whose address is listed in his court file as 5840 7th St. Mears, has...
Family displaced from house fire in need of help.
SHELBY — A family of seven displaced from their home at 173 South Sessions Rd. following a fire Sunday, Sept. 11, is in need of help. Danny Jones, Jr., said his 5,000-square-foot house was severely damaged by smoke and water damage throughout the interior. The house was not insured, he said.
