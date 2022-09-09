Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.

OCEANA COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO