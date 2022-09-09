Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Government relations firm expands to Sarasota
One of the country’s top government relations firms is expanding to Sarasota. Ballard Partners, a Florida-based firm, has offices as far away as Washington, D.C; Boston; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Istanbul, and as close as Tampa and Orlando. The new Sarasota office will be led by firm partner Todd Josko, as managing partner.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Devoted Restoration expanding after 1.5-acre purchase in Fort Myers
Devoted Restoration and Devoted Properties purchased 1.5 acres of land, 5,500 square feet of offices and a warehouse building at 8720 Alico Road in Fort Myers for $1.8 million. The property will be utilized to expand Devoted Restoration, which handles water damage, fire cleanup and mold remediation in Southwest Florida.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
A second location for the Naples-based Aqua restaurant and lounge is planned for the former space of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since May 2020. The Perkins chain permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for nearly 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
businessobserverfl.com
Citrus company names new top financial officer
Citrus producer Alico has hired a longtime Hertz executive as its new CFO. Fort Myers-based Alico appointed Perry Del Vecchio to the post, according to a statement. Del Vecchio will be responsible for all corporate finance, treasury and accounting functions of the company and will report directly to President and CEO John Kiernan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
Truck driving school expands footprint with new location in Venice
FleetForce Truck Driving School has expanded to Venice, opening its fourth location to help satisfy the huge nationwide demand for truck drivers. Founded by serial entrepreneur Tra Williams, FleetForce now operates facilities in Winter Haven, its corporate headquarters, as well as in Palm City and on the Bradenton campus of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. A fifth location is planned for Fort Myers.
Avelo Airlines offers more flights from RSW
Avelo Airlines announced today it will offer flights from Southwest Florida International Airport in November.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bellasera Resort in Naples sells for $5.4 million
Resort Hospitality Partners LLC purchased Bellasera Resort at 221 Ninth St. S. in Naples from Gulf Star Holdings LLC for $5.42 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
WINKNEWS.com
Seminole Casino Hotel increases wages for employees
Wages at Seminole Casino Hotel are increasing by over 60%. Almost 100 job classifications will be impacted, including cooks, housekeepers and security. These raises are part of Hard Rock International and Gaming’s $100 million nationwide investment in their own employees. It’s a life-changing increase for hundreds of entry-level team...
RELATED PEOPLE
thetouristchecklist.com
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Englewood (FL)
Englewood is a beautiful city located in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Florida, United States. Englewood had a population of 19,332 after the 2020 census. The city is famous for its gorgeous and well-maintained beaches with soft sand and crystal clear waters. The beaches are not usually crowded, making them perfect...
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
townandtourist.com
Best Time To Visit Siesta Key (Monthly Breakdown of Activities)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Boasting beautiful sand beaches and wonderful year-round weather, Siesta Key is a popular vacation destination. Planning a trip, especially with a family, can be difficult because this beach town has so much to offer. Visitors will get a different experience depending on when they travel to Siesta Key.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Airport further pursues noise abatement measures
Naples City Council was updated Monday on the status of Naples Airport’s Part 150 Noise and Land Use Compatibility Study. The voluntary study, which began in 2020, is aimed at assessing the airport’s noise compatibility planning. The goal is to provide an approach for airport operators and the Federal Aviation Administration to evaluate and address community concerns regarding noise exposure while maintaining the safety and operations of the airport. Between 2020 and 2021, the airport received a 40% increase in air traffic, causing air noise to increasingly be a nuisance for many throughout the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfshorebusiness.com
More housing options coming to Cape Coral after $1.95 million sale
Evergreen Pine Island Co. purchased 9.3 acres at 2560 and 2500 Pine Island Road and 1570 Orchid Road in Cape Coral from Laurel Center Management for $1.95 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. Evergreen Pine Island plans to develop multifamily housing/luxury apartments with the land.
coastalbreezenews.com
Reflecting on 9/11 at the Freedom Memorial in Naples
Do you remember where you were or what you were doing when 9/11/2001 happened? My recollection of that moment is still very vivid in my memory. It was Tuesday morning around 8:45 AM and I was just arriving at my office in Connecticut when someone yelled from the kitchen to turn on the television in the conference room.
Longboat Observer
Harbor Acres home sells for $15.5 million
A home inspired by French provincial design on the shores of Sarasota Bay recently sold for $15.5 million, near the top of the all-time highest priced residential sales in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The gated estate at 1309 Vista Drive in Harbor Acres occupies about an acre and a half...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Best Ice Cream opens in downtown Fort Myers
Ali Perez has overcome obstacles. As of late, she has experienced good fortune, too. In 1963 at the age of six months old, she was on a boat that helped her family flee from communist-overrun Cuba to Florida. Almost 60 years later, she is opening her latest business. Best Ice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Cheaper to rent than buy in several areas
A study by Roofstock examined metropolitan statistical areas that have the highest rent-to-price ratios — one metric potential buyers use to assess if continuing to rent is more viable than trying purchase a home. With both real estate and rental prices rising quickly over the past two years, renters are left to try to stretch their budgets to purchase homes that rapidly increased in price, or to live with rising rents and risk home values climbing further out of reach.
A deeper look at what caused the boil notice in Cape Coral
On Tuesday, families we talked with were still concerned, asking us how harmful bacteria could spread downstream to other areas.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples orthopaedic surgeon introduces interactive app for joint replacement surgery patients
Dr. Robert J. Zehr, of Zehr Center for Orthopaedics in North Naples, introduced an interactive app to his practice, to assist ZCO patients preparing for joint replacement surgery. The mymobility app from Zimmer Biomet is a digital interactive care plan that allows patients to connect with the ZCO care team through their compatible iPhone, Apple Watch or Android smartphone. The app prompts patients to complete tasks assigned by Zehr as part of their prescribed care plan and allows the interactions needed to take an active role in optimizing their results and recovery. Users can message the ZCO’s physician assistant directly. The encrypted messaging feature allows patients to ask questions regarding their health, activity, care plan prognosis and surgeon’s directions. Patients can also share photos, such as a snapshot of their surgical incision site for an assessment of their healing.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Med restaurant coming this month to Bayshore Drive in East Naples
The owner of Hotel Escalante in downtown Naples is bringing some of her exceptional hospitality experience to Bayshore Drive. Mary Brandt plans to launch The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant, to replace Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which closed at the end of this past season after operating for more than three years at 3929 Bayshore Drive, a location that previously was a succession of taverns such as The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern. The restaurant’s fenced yard, which partially sported a putting green during Sicilia’s run, will add more outdoor seating to that northeast corner of Bayshore and Lunar Street in East Naples.
Comments / 0