New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties

Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
EPA inspector general probes Mississippi capital water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An independent watchdog in the Environmental Protection Agency says it is investigating the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital. Emergency repairs are happening after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days. Water is running again, but the city is in the seventh week of a boil-water advisory. The state health department found cloudy water that could cause illness. The EPA’s Office of Inspector General says Tuesday it will conduct interviews, gather data and analyze compliance with regulations, policies and procedures for Jackson’s water system. That includes looking at administration of Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds.
KEYT
EXPLAINER: Indiana’s abortion ban becomes law Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. West Virginia legislators approved an abortion ban on Tuesday and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced a bill that would ban abortion nationwide after the 15th week of pregnancy, with rare exceptions,though the proposal has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-held Congress.
KEYT
Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there’s no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state’s constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa were responding Tuesday in state court filings to arguments made by lawyers for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. Reynolds contends that federal and state supreme court decisions have changed the legal landscape and justify reversal of a judge’s decision that declared the law unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable.
KEYT
Biden drops in on Delaware to vote in person for primaries
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden made a quick jaunt to his home state on Tuesday evening to vote in Delaware’s primary, one of the last contests ahead of the November elections. Delaware allows for vote by mail, but presidents often return to their home states to cast their ballot in person. The sole competitive statewide contest in heavily Democratic Delaware is for state auditor, where the incumbent was convicted of conflict of interest and other misdemeanor charges in July. Rhode Island and New Hampshire also are holding primary contests on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
West Virginia lawmakers OK abortion ban with few exceptions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Legislature has passed a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions. Several Republicans, whose party holds a supermajority, say they hope the bill approved Tuesday will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure. Under the legislation, rape and incest victims would be able to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy, but only if they report to law enforcement first. Such victims who are minors would have until 14 weeks to terminate a pregnancy and must report to either law enforcement or a physician. Abortions also would be allowed in cases of medical emergencies.
KEYT
Virginia county votes to remove Lee, Jackson highway names
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals. The 9-1 vote Tuesday would change the name of Lee Highway in the county to Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway to Route 50. The route numbers have already been linked to the highways for many years. The board’s lone Republican, Pat Herrity, was the sole vote against the change. A county task force recommended the changes, even though a majority of people in an unscientific survey conducted by the task force supported keeping the Confederate names. The county estimates the cost of the name changes at $2.9 million. The state’s Commonwealth Transportation Board still must approve the changes.
KEYT
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida ethics commission has determined that the sheriff of one of the state’s biggest counties appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14. The commission said Wednesday that it will schedule a public hearing to determine whether Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony should face punishment. He fatally shot another teenager in 1993 at his family’s Philadelphia home and was acquitted after arguing self-defense. Tony answered “no” on police applications that asked if he had ever been criminally arrested. His attorneys argue that Pennsylvania does not charge juveniles with crimes, but rather with “acts of delinquency.” The commission could recommend Tony be fired, censured or fined.
KEYT
Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Mudslide traps drivers in Southern California as storms bring heavy rainfall over the region
A mudslide trapped multiple drivers in Southern California as storms drenched the region and brought flash flood warnings Sunday evening. Several motorists were rescued after their vehicles became stuck in a mud and debris flow on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
KEYT
Coloradans take housing into their own hands with initiative
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Coloradans are taking the state’s housing crisis into their own hands with a ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state’s income tax to affordable housing projects. The campaign, called Make Colorado Affordable, launched its effort on Tuesday in the Denver suburb of Aurora. The initiative’s proponents say Colorado needs an all-hands approach as home prices have grown out of reach for thousands of Coloradans in recent years. If passed, the measure would provide an estimated $300 million annually to various affordable housing programs across the state. Voters will decide whether to pass the initiative in the November election.
KEYT
Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing
DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing. Law-enforcement officials say two people in the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries. Stephanie Stamos took photos of the plane flying extremely close to boaters at Horsetooth Reservoir outside Fort Collins. Stamos said the plane looked unstable and the aircraft’s wheels almost touched one of the boats. The Larimer County Sheriff’s office says the Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.
KEYT
Tribes say North Dakota is tampering with mineral royalties
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is accusing North Dakota officials of tampering with the tribes’ efforts to collect royalties from oil and gas production underneath a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The state says the tribes have no legal claim. The latest grievance is part of an ongoing dispute that has seen the rights for minerals exchange hands four times in the last five years. The last turnover was in February when the Biden administration ruled that the royalties belonged to the Three Affiliated Tribes. The U.S. Department of Interior followed up by demanding that energy companies provide a detailed account of royalties and bonuses from mineral production. The state responded with a letter to oil companies dismissing the ruling and title.
Comments / 0