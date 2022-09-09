Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Where is Mike G? Scouting out downtown Indy’s best local coffee shops
INDIANAPOLIS — For this week’s “Where is Mike G?” segment, food and lifestyle influencer Mike Gillis shared his three favorite locally-owned coffee shops in downtown Indy. Without further ado:. Commissary — This New York Street spot, close to Mass Ave., is small and intimate with a...
Fox 59
Indy Artist Justin Vining returns to paint live in studio
INDIANAPOLIS — Well-known Artist Justin Vining has been a regular on Indy Now since day one, when he completed a painting start-to-finish during the live one-hour show. Today he returned for our one-year anniversary, creating another painting in less than an hour despite distractions like four mascots dancing around the studio next to him.
Fox 59
Indy’s Healthy Soul serves globally-inspired, clean, natural food
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Tawana Gulley launched Healthy Soul in 2018 to create cleaner, better-for-you versions of comfort foods. One year earlier she had been diagnosed with diabetes and chronic asthma, so the mom of two decided it was time to start a weight-loss journey, making big changes to her diet and lifestyle.
Fox 59
La Plaza, Inc. Hosting FIESTA Indianapolis Saturday, September 17th
FIESTA Indianapolis is about celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing together thousands of Hoosiers every year, where they can enjoy a full day of music, dancing, food, children’s activities, a health and wellness fair, and community service booths. This morning, FOX59 caught up with the Senior Director of...
Fox 59
Tinker Coffee Co hosting a National Competition!
INDIANAPOLIS — Director of Accounts at Tinker Coffee Co, Dylan Morse, stopped by the studio ahead of the 2022 US National Aeropress Competition. Tinker Coffee Co will be hosting the competition which is taking place on Saturday, October 8th at 1125 West 16th Street. To learn more about Tinker...
Fox 59
Derick Grant hoping to change “mindsets” in upcoming seminar
INDIANAPOLIS- Looking to change your mindset? What’s holding back?. Thursday, Derick Grant, CEO of ‘DG Mindset’, joined FOX59 Morning News to a talk about his upcoming seminar “Get out of your way.”. For more information and how you can reserve your spot visit https://www.dgmindset.com/about.
Fox 59
Indy Now Pop Quiz: one-year anniversary edition
INDIANAPOLIS – Let’s test your knowledge about Indy Now over the last year!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
Fox 59
Another edition of Lyrical Lightning!
INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is songs or artists with animal names. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok...
Fox 59
Local mobile wine and beer bar showcases fall drinks
INDIANAPOLIS — As the fall season quickly approaches in Indiana and pumpkin spice flavorings return to the shelves, an Indy-based mobile wine and beer bar is offering multiple autumn options. The folks at Let’s Wine Down, a mobile wine bar available for event booking and other options, joined Indy...
Fox 59
Country artist Clayton Anderson performs ahead of album drop this week
INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer-songwriter and Indiana native Clayton Anderson is releasing a new album Friday, his first full-length LP since 2014’s “Right Where I Belong.”. The album is called “Made in the USA,” and Anderson performed one of the singles, a song about being ghosted called “Let...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? The Indianapolis Zoo
Go behind the scenes for an up close animal adventure. Meet an aardvark, or say hello to a porcupine. Sherman has the details on the Indianapolis Zoo’s new private animal adventure experiences. For more information about the various animal adventures, click here.
Fox 59
FOX59’s Habitat for Humanity panel build happens Friday; marking a dream come true for Indy woman
INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, FOX59 teams up with Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity to help make a family’s dream of home ownership come true. On Friday, September 16, construction will begin on a new home for Kenetra Woods and her two children. Woods recently completed one of her...
Fox 59
Brownsburg parents who lost baby make big donation to Riley Cheer Guild
INDIANAPOLIS — We always like to start Indy Now “On a Good Note,” and this sweet, inspiring story certainly accomplishes that. Brownsburg couple Tiffany and Justin Reuzenaar gave birth to a baby girl named Charlotte Grace in 2015. Sadly, she passed away nine days later. Each year...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson
Get ready to start your engine and help celebrate 75 years of hitting the open road! Sherman was on the south side of Indianapolis to learn more about the upcoming 75th anniversary celebration for the Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson.
Fox 59
Indy Kids Sale: Shop 90,000 items for babies to teens at big discounts
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 90,000 consignment items will be up for grabs at this weekend’s Indy Kids Sale for a fraction of the original price. The event takes place at Finch Creek Fieldhouse in Noblesville. The sale is open to the public Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Presale shopping is Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14-15, but tickets are required those days.
Fox 59
Free movie night at White River State Park
INDIANAPOLIS — Director of Marketing and Communications at White River State Park, Alec Gray, and Executive Director of The Great American Songbook Foundation, Christopher Lewis, stopped by ahead of upcoming events taking place at White River State Park. They’ll be hosting a free Community Movie Night on Friday, September 23rd. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m.
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Broad Ripple High School Homecoming
BROAD RIPPLE– From late night TV to pro athletes, it boats a list of famous alumni and a lot of school pride. The school is now closed, but the parade marches on. Sherman tells us all about a special homecoming celebration this weekend. For more information on the Broad...
Fox 59
IFD rescue dog who fell in trench
The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a dog who fell in a 12-foot deep trench while going on a walk on Monday morning on Indy's near northeast side. (Video by IFD)
Fox 59
IMPD search for suspects in Castleton home burglary
IMPD released Ring doorbell footage that shows 5 suspects in a home burglary from Castleton last week. Police hope the public will help identify the suspects captured on camera.
Fox 59
Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children
Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. https://fox59.com/news/police-looking-for-indianapolis-woman-who-took-four-children/
