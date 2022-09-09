LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-Saint Rita's celebrates the completion of a new space for pediatric rehabilitation services. New treatment and feeding rooms, as well as spaces for occupational and speech therapy were among the additions made. Before the expansion, the pediatric rehab facilities only had less than two thousand square feet of space for offices. Their space has now is just over five thousand square feet. This also has given them the ability to hire more staff, and they are now better equipped to serve more patients.

LIMA, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO