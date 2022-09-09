Read full article on original website
New scholarship announced to assist Allen County graduates attending OSU Lima
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A scholarship aims to strengthen the medical education pipeline in the region. The John D and Norma L Hubbell Family Scholarship will help the Ohio State University of Lima students that are looking for financial help in their goal of becoming future doctors, dentists, veterinarians, and other health-related professionals. The scholarship was established in 2022 by Susan L Hubbell and family members in order to address the need for financial help for medical students.
State-of-the-art dining delivery is rolling around at Ohio Northern University
ADA, OH (WLIO) - They are cute, friendly, and make campus life more fun!. Ohio Northern University has rolled out a new food delivery service all powered by robots. The university has partnered with food service company Sodexo to bring what are called Kiwibots. They not only serve students with a smile in the dining hall, but they also deliver food around campus by simply ordering through a mobile app.
Buckeye Trail Association Welcomes Delphos as newest Buckeye Trail Town
Press Release from Buckeye Trail Association: Delphos, Ohio -The Buckeye Trail Association welcomes Delphos as their eighteenth Buckeye Trail Town on Saturday, September 17, 2022 11:30 am at the Delphos Canal Museum. To be recognized as a Buckeye Trail Town is to acknowledge that the community has embraced the Buckeye...
SAFY of Lima is expanding their services to better help area youth
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local youth service agency is expanding the services they offer area teens. SAFY of Lima offers behavioral and mental health services for young adults from the ages of 12 years of age to 17 years old. Their drop-in facility is a place where the kids can feel comfortable and open up with skill coaches about their feelings. The center is now offering additional therapy including therapeutic behavioral services in a more casual setting.
Heart & Sole of Allen County making sure local kids have a comfortable pair of shoes to wear
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More kids in the local area will have shoes thanks to a donation by Heart & Sole of Allen County. The organization dropped off a shoe order that will go to kids in the Lima area who may have not had a chance to get appropriate footwear for the school year. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, Heart and Sole wants to ensure that students can go to school with a comfortable pair of shoes.
Pediatric services at Mercy Health-St. Rita's getting an upgrade
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-Saint Rita's celebrates the completion of a new space for pediatric rehabilitation services. New treatment and feeding rooms, as well as spaces for occupational and speech therapy were among the additions made. Before the expansion, the pediatric rehab facilities only had less than two thousand square feet of space for offices. Their space has now is just over five thousand square feet. This also has given them the ability to hire more staff, and they are now better equipped to serve more patients.
Rhodes State College's new agriculture technology program receives big donation from Nutrien
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Nutrien making a donation toward Rhodes State College's new agriculture technology program. The college received $100,000, which will go toward the construction of the "Nutrien Agronomy Suite", a set of labs inside the James J. Countryman building. The agriculture technology program is designed to give students hands-on experience with equipment and technology that is used in farming.
Community Enrichment's Social Justice and Vision Award Winner
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Social Justice and Vision Award Winner. Lima native and 6th Ward Lima City Councilman Derry Glenn has been giving back to the community all of his life. He says he got that from his parents. He has started programs like rent a kid, neighbors helping neighbors, air conditioners for seniors, John Lewis Day, and others. He doesn't want to see anyone left behind and will do what it takes to help others.
Mercy Health-St. Rita's is holding an open house hiring event at the end of September
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-Saint Rita's is looking to hire in almost every department. They will be holding an open house hiring event at the end of the month. The medical center is in need of employees and is working hard to get them. The hiring event will have representatives from more than a dozen departments. The administration says there could be on-the-spot offers during the event to fill open positions.
From prison to the Olympics, Tony Hoffman speaks to Delphos students about making positive choices
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Students of Delphos St. John's and Delphos Jefferson hearing from a special speaker Monday morning. Tony Hoffman spoke on his experiences, including his struggles with substance abuse and ending up in prison, getting sober and performing in the Olympics, and of course telling his story around the country. This talk was funded by money raised at the Andrew Elder Golf Scramble that was put on this summer, with the hopes that through hearing Hoffman's story, these students will make good decisions throughout their lives and prioritize their mental health.
Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce Hosts The Chamber Challenge on Tuesday
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Many local business partners had a fun-filled day at Westgate Entertainment Center in Lima!. The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce hosted "The Chamber Challenge" Tuesday evening at 5 pm. A wide variety of local businesses and organizations engaged in the following five competitions: bowling, axe throwing, cup stacking, basketball, and rock-wall climbing. The organization who rose to the top received the designation of the 2022 Chamber Champ. Some of the teams also collaboratively dressed up to win the Best Team Spirit Award. Although today was filled with lots of food, fun, and games, the Chamber of Commerce has a key purpose in mind behind all the games.
"Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour makes a stop in downtown Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Democrats are saying that residents have been paying too much for too long for the current leadership in the state capital and they say it needs to stop. The "Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour by Ohio Democrats made a stop in downtown Lima Tuesday morning. The candidates...
Crossroads Crisis Center Plans Events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Crossroads Crisis Center has been busy planning events to advocate a stop to domestic violence. On Monday at the Allen County Family and Children First Council meeting, officials from Crossroads shared what events they have planned. Some of the community events planned are the Walk for Victims at LPL on October 3rd at 5 PM, the Candlelight Vigil at Trinity United Methodist Church on October 13th at 7 PM, and the Tree Planting Ceremony at We Care Crisis Center on October 18th at 12 PM. With these events, Crossroads strives to prepare community members how to help domestic violence victims.
Community Enrichment's Small Business Equity Award Winner
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Small Business Equity Award winner. He has been cutting hair since he was a teenager and is now the owner of Divine Hair Salon on West Elm Street. Frank Fisher is more than just a hairstylist as he has garnered a devoted clientele. He is a friend, a confidant, and most of all a mentor to many he knows. He encourages individuals that are thinking of opening a business to make a plan and take action. Fisher takes the role of mentor as a privilege.
West Ohio Food Bank bringing awareness to food disparity
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Millions of American people choose between food and basic needs each day. September is a time to bring awareness to this as part of Feeding America. This is the 15th year that a network of 200 food banks, including the West Ohio Food Bank, have been taking part in "Hunger Action Month". The local food bank serves an eleven-county area by supporting dozens of food pantries, holding monthly distributions at the facility, and helping anyone who is in need of food to put on the table.
Officer Dominic Francis Honored at Bluffton/Van Buren Soccer Game
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO)- Tuesday's soccer game between the Bluffton and Van Buren High School boys soccer teams honored fallen Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis. Before the game, a special ceremony and coin toss was held to remember the life of Officer Francis. Additionally, special jerseys were made for both soccer teams to display remembrance of Francis' life. Officers from the Bluffton Police Department received donations from the public that will go toward the construction of a permanent fallen officers memorial for the three Bluffton police officers who have fallen during the line of duty. Following the ceremony, we caught up with Bluffton Police Department Lieutenant Matt Oglesbee on why this special memorial ceremony means so much to the Bluffton community.
Car show held at Allen County Council on Aging gives community members a chance to reminisce
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area seniors and community members came out to enjoy the nice weather and even nicer cars. The Allen County Council on Aging held their 12th annual car show. Neighbors, residents of Lochhaven Apartments, and other groups had a chance to admire over a dozen vehicles, enter raffles, and listen to music. Seeing well-maintained vintage cars or unique custom paint jobs is always interesting, but Gerald Burton says one of the highlights of the event is the memories that some models or styles of cars may bring back for local seniors.
United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring Service Event Starts Monday
Press Release from United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH (Sept. 14, 2022) Rakes and paintbrushes in hand, about 160 volunteers will span the county next week, volunteering for United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring event. “With our campaign season kicking off last week and Days...
Matching grant programs available for Lima neighborhood associations
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Department of Housing and Neighborhoods is announcing another opportunity for the community with a matching grant program. Matching grant programs are available for neighborhood associations to implement enhancement projects. The project must kick off on October 17th and be completed by April 17th of 2023. The association could get up to $2,500.
Impact grants provide a boost to the projects of local non-profits
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Several non-profit agencies will be making a difference in their neighborhoods thanks to the City of Lima. The winners of the "Impact Grants" provided by the City of Lima's Department of Housing and Neighborhoods are gearing up to complete the projects they presented for funding. The Faurot West Neighborhood Association will be handing out more than 100 grab sticks to help clean up the neighborhood and City Life at Rally Point will be adding a new activity for the kids they serve.
