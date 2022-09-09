In Today’s Digital Age, BK Entrepreneur David Morin Helps the Socially Awkward Become Socially Savvy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
bkreader.com
BK Entrepreneurs Stand at the Vanguard of the Emerging Black Startup Tech Boom
Two Brooklyn entrepreneurs are at the vanguard of the rising Black tech sector that’s reviving Black Wall Street. Stevon Judd and Darrien Watson co-founded SquadTrip, an automated payment solution website for group travel organizers. It’s the first online travel platform that facilitates the creation of booking pages, accepts payments efficiently, and manages communication and finances in one place.
bkreader.com
Free Variety Show in Brooklyn, ‘Melanin and Friends,’ Spotlights the Talents of Artists of Color
At a Melanin and Friends show two years ago, hosted on a Brooklyn apartment rooftop—the variety comedy and music show that features artists of color– NYPD showed up to shut the unauthorized event down. But, once the cops got there, organizer VJ McGhee said, they ended up staying...
bkreader.com
Skateboarding School SKATEYOGI Expands to Williamsburg
More than two years after the founders of skateboarding school SKATEYOGI were key-in-hand ready to open their second Brooklyn location, the new space is finally open for business. The big expansion for the school—serving students ages 2 through to grandparents—comes after a major pandemic pause and with the help of...
bkreader.com
NY’s attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over ‘scam’ housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Residents of Bungalow, one of New York’s largest co-living platforms, say they are the victim of an egregious housing “scam,” accusing […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
bkreader.com
After Hasty Demo of Bed Stuy’s Dangler Mansion Short Circuits Landmark Process, LPC Speaks Out
Just days before developer Tomer Erlich of Brooklyn 360 demolished Bed Stuy’s venerated Jacob Dangler mansion, he asked the Landmarks Preservation Commission at a July 12 public hearing to delay the landmark designation process. He […] Click here to view original web page at www.brownstoner.com.
bkreader.com
Aretha Franklin is Taking Over One of Brooklyn’s Most Famous Venues
Next month, The Kings Theatre will serve as the first stop on a nationwide tour celebrating Aretha Franklin, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The iconic Flatbush performance venue will kick off a 21-city tour paying Respect to one of America’s most beloved artists. For three nights, from Oct. 6-8, the...
bkreader.com
Next up on the City’s Vaccination List: Raccoons!
This week, the city will begin its targeted attack on rabies by vaccinating the raccoons that live in the wooded areas of Brooklyn, including Prospect Park. Eighteen animals, the majority of which were raccoons, tested positive for rabies—the fatal disease that spreads to people and pets through a bite from an infected animal–in 2022 so far, according to city records.
bkreader.com
Fire damages row of homes in Brooklyn; no injuries reported
A row of homes in Brooklyn were damaged after a fire broke out inside one of the buildings on Tuesday. Officials say the fire started at 1100 Halsey Avenue in Bushwick around 2:40 p.m. The fire quickly spread to the rest of the buildings in the three-story […] Click here...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn man arrested in fatal Bedford-Stuyvesant stabbing
Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Bedford-Stuyvesant late Monday. Dennis Peniston, 36, faces a charge of murder in connection to the incident that unfolded in his […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
