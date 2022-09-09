ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

In Today’s Digital Age, BK Entrepreneur David Morin Helps the Socially Awkward Become Socially Savvy

By Teranderose Russell
bkreader.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

BK Entrepreneurs Stand at the Vanguard of the Emerging Black Startup Tech Boom

Two Brooklyn entrepreneurs are at the vanguard of the rising Black tech sector that’s reviving Black Wall Street. Stevon Judd and Darrien Watson co-founded SquadTrip, an automated payment solution website for group travel organizers. It’s the first online travel platform that facilitates the creation of booking pages, accepts payments efficiently, and manages communication and finances in one place.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Skateboarding School SKATEYOGI Expands to Williamsburg

More than two years after the founders of skateboarding school SKATEYOGI were key-in-hand ready to open their second Brooklyn location, the new space is finally open for business. The big expansion for the school—serving students ages 2 through to grandparents—comes after a major pandemic pause and with the help of...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

NY’s attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over ‘scam’ housing

With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Residents of Bungalow, one of New York’s largest co-living platforms, say they are the victim of an egregious housing “scam,” accusing […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sweden, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
bkreader.com

Aretha Franklin is Taking Over One of Brooklyn’s Most Famous Venues

Next month, The Kings Theatre will serve as the first stop on a nationwide tour celebrating Aretha Franklin, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The iconic Flatbush performance venue will kick off a 21-city tour paying Respect to one of America’s most beloved artists. For three nights, from Oct. 6-8, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Next up on the City’s Vaccination List: Raccoons!

This week, the city will begin its targeted attack on rabies by vaccinating the raccoons that live in the wooded areas of Brooklyn, including Prospect Park. Eighteen animals, the majority of which were raccoons, tested positive for rabies—the fatal disease that spreads to people and pets through a bite from an infected animal–in 2022 so far, according to city records.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Fire damages row of homes in Brooklyn; no injuries reported

A row of homes in Brooklyn were damaged after a fire broke out inside one of the buildings on Tuesday. Officials say the fire started at 1100 Halsey Avenue in Bushwick around 2:40 p.m. The fire quickly spread to the rest of the buildings in the three-story […] Click here...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Age#Social Psychologists#Social Psychology#Bk
bkreader.com

Brooklyn man arrested in fatal Bedford-Stuyvesant stabbing

Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Bedford-Stuyvesant late Monday. Dennis Peniston, 36, faces a charge of murder in connection to the incident that unfolded in his […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy