In Today’s Digital Age, BK Entrepreneur David Morin Helps the Socially Awkward Become Socially Savvy

With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Residents of Bungalow, one of New York’s largest co-living platforms, say they are the victim of an egregious housing “scam,” accusing […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO