At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm outflow. boundary extending from 12 miles west of Taber to 14 miles west of. Springfield to 21 miles west of Aberdeen to 18 miles south of. Craters Of The Moon, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph....

ABERDEEN, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO