Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite styles of hats through the years

Queen Elizabeth II , the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away on September 8, 2022, at 96 years old. The world is showering the Royal family with good wishes and embracing the new King, Charles III . Although her followers will deeply miss her, many remember her devotion to her nation and the commonwealth for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II is an iconic figure that now passes in history books as a woman with great humor who loved her family, corgies, and eye-catching outfits so her followers could see her through the crowds.

Royals stand out for elaborate hats ranging from small and discrete to the most artistic headpiece ever. The late monarch was not a stranger to accessorizing; therefore, HOLA! USA made a list of Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite styles of hats.

The Tam The tam o’shanter, named after the 1790 Robert Burns ’ poem, is a flat men’s hat, traditionally made of wool. Very popular in Scotland in the late 1500s through the 1800s, the tam o’shanter has a wool pompom on the center of the crown as part of the style. In 1915, the tam o’shanter was adopted as part of the military uniform in Scotland, Canada, and Australia. In 1920 it became a famous women’s hat, and the British royal family adopted this type of bonnet.

The Halo This type of hat creates a circular halo shape around the face; therefore, the name. The accessory curves upward and off the front and comes in various sizes. They became popular in the 1880s and then resurfaced in the 1930s. Royals helped the style gain popularity. Queen Elizabeth II wore several halo hats during her 1977 Silver Jubilee and early 1990s.

The Homburg The Homburg hat originally appeared as a formal men’s daytime hat in Germany in the mid-1800s. The style became famous thanks to King Edward VII , and then many politicians adopted the piece. Al Pacino brought it to Hollywood in the film The Godfather , and the Orthodox Jewish communities made it part of their uniform. Royals in the early 20th century gave it a more modern twist, and the masculine shape changed to cater to contemporary women’s wear.

The Matador Like the boater, the matador hat has a flat crown and brim with a visibly taller hat that sits horizontally. Queen Elizabeth II, for years, has embraced both styles.

The Casque This type of hat is like a decorated helmet without a visor. They became popular during the 1950s.

The Fascinator After gaining popularity in the 18th century in Europe, fascinators were seen on fashion shows and pop culture, including the hit show “Sex And the City.” Royals adopted the piece to attend the Ascot Races and other events, including weddings, christenings, National Days, etc.

The Bowler The bowler has several names, and many people refer to this hat as a bob hat, derby, billycock, or bombín. The head accessory was designed in 1849 by Edward and William Coke , not knowing they would become popular in the English Victorian era. Although we often see the British Royal men wearing them every May for the Cavalry Old Comrades Association Annual Parade in Hyde Park, several Queens have adopted variations on a bowler hat.

The Toque The toque is a brimless hat that sits off the face and is usually rounded. The accessory resembles a voluminous turban or a rounded pillbox.

The Pillbox Pillbox hats were part of military uniforms in the Roman Empire; however, in 1960, United State First Lady Jackie Kennedy made them famous and a decade staple during her husband’s presidential inauguration.