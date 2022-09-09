EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you or your child with asthma, now is the time to prepare for possible attacks. For allergy doctors, the third week in Sept. is known as “peak” asthma season, with more trips to the emergency room happening this week than any other in the year. They say this is because ragweed, pollen, and mold counts are high at this time of the year. For kids, indoor allergens are also more of an issue, as going back to school stirs up dust and other particles that sat in the building over the summer.

