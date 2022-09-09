Read full article on original website
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Chippewa Valley is Saturday, September 24 on the UW-Eau Claire campus. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the ceremony at 9:40 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. Tamra and Grant Jones of Menomonie are involved in...
UW-Eau Claire provides Narcan on campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is offering Narcan, a drug used to reverse overdoses, to help protect students from potential overdoses. UW-Eau Claire staff said last year, two students died from an overdose at UW-Milwaukee and the families of those students pushed the UW system to provide more resources to students about drug use.
Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 19th Annual Oktoberfest is being held September 16-17 in Chippewa Falls. The event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds starts with the announcement of the royalty at noon at the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewery. Demonstrations this year include sauerkraut and dumpling making, German language lessons...
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library now open
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is now open. The Library, with a newly renovated and extended space, is located at 400 Eau Claire Street in downtown Eau Claire. According to a media release from L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, customers may once again visit the Library to use core services.
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “We’re hurting right now. Sheriff Cramer was our leader.”. Ron Cramer led the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years, since 1996 when he was elected as a write-in candidate. He began his law enforcement career in the county in 1975 and for the past 47 years it was Cramer’s tireless work ethic and professionalism that gained the respect of his peers.
SHAUNA CAMPION
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Shauna Campion for the Sunshine Award. Shauna is a registered nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital on the 5th floor. I had an unexpected stay and she was amazing the whole time. She went above and beyond to make sure I was doing okay. Shauna treated me like family and not just another patient. She truly was an angel and she deserves to be recognized for the exceptional care that she gave me. Thank you so much.
64th Annual Kiwanis Paul Bunyan Flapjack Day set for September 24th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire will conduct its KIWANIS PAUL BUNYAN FLAPJACK DAY fundraiser on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The event runs from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial High School Cafeteria in Eau Claire. Festival Foods is a proud sponsor of this event. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire celebrates 103 years as a club!
STEVE FOSHEY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Steve Foshey for the Sunshine Award. My soon to be husband and I have been homeless and sleeping mostly outside and Steve Foshey was the only person to give my soon to be husband, Douglas Fawley, and myself, Danielle Gardner, a place to stay, no questions asked! I needed a good place to heal up and rest for my fourth upcoming surgery on my right shoulder. This would be a great thank you to him! He truly is an awesome guy and an amazing friend.
Undersheriff Schalinske to assume duties of Eau Claire County Sheriff
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Undersheriff Cory Schalinske will assume the position of Eau Claire County Sheriff following the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer on Sept. 13. In a release from Eau Claire County, Schalinske will serve as Sheriff until the upcoming general election or an appointment by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
UW-Eau Claire celebrates 100 years of the band program
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is celebrating 100 years of the band program. In the early 1920s, a group of students at UW-Eau Claire started the band program. “There were about 20 students that got together and it was a student organization doing what all bands do during the 1920s,” John Stewart, UW-Eau Claire Director of Concert Bands said. “So, there was no special, specific concert band, jazz band or marching band. It was just band and they kind of did everything.”
Bracelet fundraiser raised money for purple benches in honor of 10-year-old Lily Peters
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been five months since the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters. Even now, people are still making an effort to preserve her memory. Thanks to a group of moms, purple benches bearing Lily’s name have been placed in locations she loved. “We as...
Captain Jack beer honors Desert Storm vets
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A new brew to honor fallen heroes is being added to the Leinenkugel’s selection. A Release Party for a new beer took place Tuesday afternoon at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls. The beer is named Captain Jack in honor of Jonathan R. Edwards. He died while serving during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
Proposal could expand UW-Eau Claire bus service
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Transit has been providing bus service to UW-Eau Claire’s campus since 1997. The most recent agreement between the two could soon be changing. Every five years, Eau Claire Transit and the university agree to what bus service for the campus community will look...
Preparing for peak asthma season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you or your child with asthma, now is the time to prepare for possible attacks. For allergy doctors, the third week in Sept. is known as “peak” asthma season, with more trips to the emergency room happening this week than any other in the year. They say this is because ragweed, pollen, and mold counts are high at this time of the year. For kids, indoor allergens are also more of an issue, as going back to school stirs up dust and other particles that sat in the building over the summer.
New COVID-19 booster will be available to public soon
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new bivalent COVID-19 booster will soon be available to the general public. The new booster will combat the most recent contagious strains of COVID-19. “The bivalent COVID-19 booster is now available to anyone 12-years-old and over that had their primary COVID-19 vaccination series and have not received a COVID vaccination in the last two months,” Jackie Krumenauer, Eau Claire City-County Public Health Communicable Disease Division Manager, said.
Aerial enforcement along I-90/94 scheduled for this week
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will monitor traffic from the air throughout parts of the state this week. Aerial enforcement is scheduled along I-90/94 beginning Tuesday. During that time, pilots will be on the lookout for aggressive drivers and speeders. If a pilot sees a violation, they will communicate with a patrol trooper on the ground to begin a traffic stop.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding missing man
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in reference to a missing person. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Michael Minteer was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 3:00 p.m. on foot in east central Polk County. The Sheriff’s Office says Minteer may be in possession of a handgun and suffers from a mental health disorder.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 13th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of prep volleyball action across western Wisconsin, including matches between McDonell and Regis, Merrill and North, Winona and Memorial, and Rice Lake and Northwestern. Plus, boys prep soccer matchups between Rice Lake and Memorial, North and Chippewa Falls, and Arcadia and McDonell-Regis. Finally, UW-Superior...
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare turtle, which may result from the Cobban Bridge Replacement Project. According to a media release from the Wis. DNR incidental take refers to “the unintentional loss of...
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
