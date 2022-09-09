Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
therealdeal.com
Lightfoot’s casino advisory council light on real estate despite project’s potential to stir River West market
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Casino Community Advisory Council is heavy on neighborhood and community development groups and light on real estate influence, despite the project’s expected impact on the River West residential and commercial markets. The casino is the largest development project in the pipeline for Chicago in...
therealdeal.com
“I’m tired of this.” Reboyras is 15th council member on the way out
Yet another Chicago alderman is heading for the door. Ald. Ariel Reboyras said he’ll stick it out until the end of his term but won’t seek reelection, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Formerly the Public Safety Committee Chair, Reboyras was one of the police union’s strongest supporters on the council.
therealdeal.com
Church, PNC combine on $23M rehab of senior resi in Evanston
In 1970, the late Rev. Jacob Blake of Ebenezer African Episcopal Church in Evanston helped establish the Chicago suburb’s first affordable senior housing complex with a land purchase from Northwestern University at a bargain price of $75,000. The Emerson Street parcel that is now the address of the 106-unit...
therealdeal.com
Architect Lucien Lagrange and team leap to Clayco affiliate
Architect Lucien Lagrange’s age exceeds the number of floors in his admired 70-story Park Tower condo on Michigan Avenue, one of his several projects to have altered Chicago’s skyline. Yet at 82, he’s still making a big career change with a move of his 10-person design team to developer Clayco’s subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative.
therealdeal.com
Gorman & Company working with Naperville on affordable housing project
The city of Naperville showed it is finally ready to listen to local concerns about its lack of affordable housing. More than a dozen residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families gathered at last week’s city council meeting to argue in favor of an affordable housing development in the western Chicago suburb.
therealdeal.com
Commission punts vote tied to demolition plan on State Street
The Commission on Chicago Landmarks isn’t ready to decide the fate of Century and Consumers buildings on State Street. City historic preservation staff presented arguments for how the two buildings, at 202 and 220 South State Street, should qualify for landmark status, Urbanize Chicago reported. But the commission is delaying a vote that would give those buildings such a designation. If approved, it would halt plans by General Services Administration, which wants to spend $52 million in federal funds to demolish the towers.
therealdeal.com
Lasky’s Spectrum lands River North experiential retail lease
Spectrum Real Estate heads Jerry Lasky and Murray Peretz have no qualms doing business with a “slimy” new tenant. The longtime River North developers, who have specialized in rehabilitating the neighborhood’s brick and timber loft buildings into new offices, landed a 20,000-square-foot lease with the Sloomoo Institute. The new tenant will be a sensory experiential retail destination at 820 North Orleans Street involving the quintessential material of Nickelodeon game shows viewers: slime.
therealdeal.com
Two Glencoe lakefront mansions listed for $14M
For anyone looking for a mansion on the shores of Lake Michigan, two options just opened up on the same block if you have $14 million to spend. The homes, located at 505 and 595 Longwood Avenue, are both listed through a private network, the Chicago Tribune reported. The mansions are the only ones on the block listed for more than $10 million.
therealdeal.com
Harper’s RPT scores win on Chicago-area retail sale
Brian Harper’s New York-based RPT Realty made at least $5 million in a $35 million sale of a Chicago-area shopping center to LBX Investments. California-based LBX, led by managing partners Philip Block and Robert Levy, bought the 228,000-square-foot Mount Prospect Plaza at 940-1100 East Rand Road for $34.6 million from RPT Realty, whose CEO and president is Harper, Cook County records show.
therealdeal.com
Play-by-play: How Reschke landed Google
Chicago developer Mike Reschke’s juggling act with Loop office properties this summer landed a major new occupant for the longtime home of Illinois’ state government offices: Google. The $105 million deal for the 37-year-old, 1.2 million-square-foot Thompson Center tied the state’s downtown tenancy to the future of the...
therealdeal.com
Lake Forest mansion with McCormick family ties seeks $6M
Lake County’s luxury market slid during the summer months, but it hasn’t stopped some sellers from seeking top dollar. A Lake Forest home on Lake Michigan is the latest example, as it became the 16th publicly listed property asking more than $5 million on the suburban North Shore of Chicago.
therealdeal.com
A Driehaus mansion and Hollywood film site hits the market for $6M
Another property belonging to the late businessman and philanthropist Richard Driehaus is up for sale. His estate listed the Gold Coast brick mansion at 1401 North Dearborn Street for just under $6 million, Crain’s reported. Built in 1877, the 8,650-square-foot home is known as the Luther McConnell House, after...
