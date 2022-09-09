Notre Dame fans are taking to the message boards to throw out their ideas on how to fix the team’s ineffective offense. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s 2022 season has not gotten off to the start that any had expected, let alone how they envisioned, as they are 0-2. One of the biggest things that sticks out is the team’s inability to put up adequate points on the board. They scored just 10 points against Ohio State in Week 1, and 21 points this past week in their upset loss to Marshall.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 HOURS AGO