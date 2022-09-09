ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
FanSided

Geno Smith just delivered the mic drop quote of the year

After pulling off an upset against the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, Geno Smith dropped the quote of the year. It was supposed to be Russell Wilson’s homecoming. Instead, it’s Geno Smith and the Seahawks who got the last laugh and the last word. After Seattle knocked off...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Saints latest signing could signal bad news with Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their practice squad, which could mean bad news with Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, shortly after Alvin Kamara exited the season opener with a rib injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Gisele opens up about Tom Brady’s decision to return to Bucs this year

Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen opened up about his decision to end his retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the start of the NFL offseason, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, seemingly ending his career after 22 seasons. But in about one month, Brady retracted his retirement, announcing that he was returning for the 2022 season. During training camp, Brady took a break to take care of some personal things.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers totally throws Packers wide receiver under the bus

Aaron Rodgers’ gave a blunt answer when answering a question about wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ role in the offense. This past Sunday, the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, due in part to the offense being unable to get anything going. Specifically, the receiving game, where they were single-handedly out-gained as a unit by Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Chiefs give fans an elite throwback look for primetime vs Chargers

In honor of Arrowhead Stadium’s 50th anniversary, the Chiefs gave their fans an elite throwback look ahead of their Thursday Night bout with the Chargers. For 50 years, Arrowhead Stadium has been the site of success, loud crowds, and disappointment as the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the team is giving their fans a feeling of the past.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Notre Dame fans are reaching wildly to fix the Fighting Irish offense

Notre Dame fans are taking to the message boards to throw out their ideas on how to fix the team’s ineffective offense. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s 2022 season has not gotten off to the start that any had expected, let alone how they envisioned, as they are 0-2. One of the biggest things that sticks out is the team’s inability to put up adequate points on the board. They scored just 10 points against Ohio State in Week 1, and 21 points this past week in their upset loss to Marshall.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Steelers, Patriots trying to survive on coaching without quarterbacks

Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin are great coaches. This season, their teams need them more than ever with limited offenses in the wrong era to be limited. Look around the NFL, and spot the contenders. They’re almost all helmed by All-World quarterbacks, who general terrific offenses. They’re also married to excellent coaching staffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Cardinals fans think Max Kellerman insinuated Albert Pujols is cheating

Cardinals fans are unhappy with ESPN analyst Max Kellerman for his segment on future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols’ sudden resurgence. Pujols is having a career resurgence of sorts in St. Louis, as he’s just three home runs away from 700. It’s his final year, as well, making it all the more incredible that he’s put up some incredible power numbers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
