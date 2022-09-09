ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49

Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
InsideHook

Why This Carrier Keeps Winning Best US Airline

For the fourth year in a row Delta has been crowned the best U.S. airline by the travel site The Points Guy (TPG). The annual report is based on reliability, overall experience, cabin comfort, cost, loyalty offerings and several other factors. Delta scored 70.43 out of 100, or over 10 points above second-place Southwest. The airline’s top performing areas included involuntary bumps (just 2 out of 127 million passengers), lounge quality and customer satisfaction, while it scored lower in affordability. Most impressively, Delta saw the fewest customer complaints this year with just 1.25 complaints for every 100,000 passengers.
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines

For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study

Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
MIAMI, FL
prestigeonline.com

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Tripadvisor Reviews#Travel Destinations#Travel Themeparks#Tripadvisor#Hawaiian
travelnoire.com

Under $400 Round-Trip: Cheap Destinations September 2022

September is kicking off what analysts are predicting this fall for many destinations: cheap airfare. The good news is if you’ve been trying to wait things out after an expensive summer, September is an excellent time to travel as both tickets and the touristy crowds decrease. book a cheap...
TRAVEL
SFGate

The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month

Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Shopping
SFGate

The Daily 09-09-22 How Tropical Storm Kay will impact the Bay Area

The heat wave is finally coming to a close. Friday marks the start of a cool down with the fog returning and remnants of Tropical Storm Kay reaching the region this weekend. Afternoon highs in the Bay Area on Friday will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than they were on Thursday and 15 to 20 degrees less than they were at the peak of the heat wave on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The storm is projected to move north over the Pacific Ocean, parallel to the California coast, with its eastern edge brushing Southern California Friday and Saturday, bringing strong winds and significant rain. As for the Bay Area, forecasters say there's a slight chance of rain this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
msn.com

Dream Deal: Save $1,800 on a 5-Star Wellness Resort in Mexico

Wellness travel is booming. Travelers are taking themselves to resorts that help them slow down, practice mindfulness, and reconnect with their bodies. From spa treatments to yoga and meditation to nourishing meal plans, the focus is on holistic well-being and healing that may be vital after the collective trauma the world has faced. I have been to multiple wellness resorts during the pandemic and these experiences have been incomparable to other travel experiences. For those who want to get introduced to this lifestyle softly, there is a retreat in Mexico’s Riviera Maya that can give you a taste without any extremes.
YOGA
TMZ.com

Kamala Harris Takes a Hike While on Vacation in Hawaii

Even politicians have to get away every once in a while ... and Vice President Kamala Harris took advantage of her Hawaiian vacay by going on a hike -- with protection right behind her, of course. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the VP hit up Haena State Park last week on...
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative Wednesday to drive up tourism in native communities. The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1 million grant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The police reports from Burning Man 2022 are out

80,000 revelers came together for Burning Man this year and while the festival is over, the police reports are fresh.  Although this year was considered one of the more tame Burning Mans in the last 20 years, arrests abound. In 2019, there were a total of 58 arrests and this year, there were only 16. From obstructing a police officer to sales of controlled substances, here’s a primer on the Burning Man baddies.  
GERLACH, NV
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy