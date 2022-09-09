Read full article on original website
CNBC
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
These Europe Attractions Are Cheaper Alternatives to Pricier Activities, Tripadvisor Shares
As important as it is to hit the highlights when you take any big trip — heading to the most common, sought-after attractions in a major city definitely comes with a price tag. Choosing alternative experiences not only allows travelers to see a different, or perhaps local, side of a destination, but also save some money in the process.
Thrillist
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49
Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
Why This Carrier Keeps Winning Best US Airline
For the fourth year in a row Delta has been crowned the best U.S. airline by the travel site The Points Guy (TPG). The annual report is based on reliability, overall experience, cabin comfort, cost, loyalty offerings and several other factors. Delta scored 70.43 out of 100, or over 10 points above second-place Southwest. The airline’s top performing areas included involuntary bumps (just 2 out of 127 million passengers), lounge quality and customer satisfaction, while it scored lower in affordability. Most impressively, Delta saw the fewest customer complaints this year with just 1.25 complaints for every 100,000 passengers.
These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines
For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study
Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
prestigeonline.com
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
travelnoire.com
Under $400 Round-Trip: Cheap Destinations September 2022
September is kicking off what analysts are predicting this fall for many destinations: cheap airfare. The good news is if you’ve been trying to wait things out after an expensive summer, September is an excellent time to travel as both tickets and the touristy crowds decrease. book a cheap...
Massive San Francisco tech company Twilio lays off about 800 staffers
More than a tenth of its staff was cut Wednesday.
travelawaits.com
American Cruise Lines Just Announced A River And Land Cruise That Visits Three U.S. National Parks
American Cruise Lines has announced its first ever 15-day river and land cruise that takes passengers to three national parks. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary includes an 8-day cruise along the Columbia and Snake rivers and a 7-day land exploration of three of the country’s most scenic national parks: Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton.
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month
Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
The Daily 09-09-22 How Tropical Storm Kay will impact the Bay Area
The heat wave is finally coming to a close. Friday marks the start of a cool down with the fog returning and remnants of Tropical Storm Kay reaching the region this weekend. Afternoon highs in the Bay Area on Friday will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than they were on Thursday and 15 to 20 degrees less than they were at the peak of the heat wave on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The storm is projected to move north over the Pacific Ocean, parallel to the California coast, with its eastern edge brushing Southern California Friday and Saturday, bringing strong winds and significant rain. As for the Bay Area, forecasters say there's a slight chance of rain this weekend.
msn.com
Dream Deal: Save $1,800 on a 5-Star Wellness Resort in Mexico
Wellness travel is booming. Travelers are taking themselves to resorts that help them slow down, practice mindfulness, and reconnect with their bodies. From spa treatments to yoga and meditation to nourishing meal plans, the focus is on holistic well-being and healing that may be vital after the collective trauma the world has faced. I have been to multiple wellness resorts during the pandemic and these experiences have been incomparable to other travel experiences. For those who want to get introduced to this lifestyle softly, there is a retreat in Mexico’s Riviera Maya that can give you a taste without any extremes.
TMZ.com
Kamala Harris Takes a Hike While on Vacation in Hawaii
Even politicians have to get away every once in a while ... and Vice President Kamala Harris took advantage of her Hawaiian vacay by going on a hike -- with protection right behind her, of course. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the VP hit up Haena State Park last week on...
SFGate
California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative Wednesday to drive up tourism in native communities. The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1 million grant...
The police reports from Burning Man 2022 are out
80,000 revelers came together for Burning Man this year and while the festival is over, the police reports are fresh. Although this year was considered one of the more tame Burning Mans in the last 20 years, arrests abound. In 2019, there were a total of 58 arrests and this year, there were only 16. From obstructing a police officer to sales of controlled substances, here’s a primer on the Burning Man baddies.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
SF's new dumpling darling uses mac 'n' cheese, bulgogi fillings
Waiter, there's cheese in my dumplings! And it might be the best item listed on the menu.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
