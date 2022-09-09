It makes me so happy that she went home with the perfect family that drove hundreds of miles just to help save a Beagle from the Envigo Beagle release of 4,000 Beagles. In this Dog’s Day Out I take Tashi the 1 ½ year old beagle out on her best day ever to get a Puppuccino, buy her everything she touches at the pet store and even make her dog ice cream. There are two goals with Dog’s Day Out! First show a dog that they are loved and make their day very special and second is to help them get adopted. Watch to find out what happens in this Dog’s Day Out with Tashi the Beagle.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO