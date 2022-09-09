Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
My Experience at Wok N Fire - South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
therealdeal.com
Church, PNC combine on $23M rehab of senior resi in Evanston
In 1970, the late Rev. Jacob Blake of Ebenezer African Episcopal Church in Evanston helped establish the Chicago suburb’s first affordable senior housing complex with a land purchase from Northwestern University at a bargain price of $75,000. The Emerson Street parcel that is now the address of the 106-unit...
therealdeal.com
Lasky’s Spectrum lands River North experiential retail lease
Spectrum Real Estate heads Jerry Lasky and Murray Peretz have no qualms doing business with a “slimy” new tenant. The longtime River North developers, who have specialized in rehabilitating the neighborhood’s brick and timber loft buildings into new offices, landed a 20,000-square-foot lease with the Sloomoo Institute. The new tenant will be a sensory experiential retail destination at 820 North Orleans Street involving the quintessential material of Nickelodeon game shows viewers: slime.
therealdeal.com
Gorman & Company working with Naperville on affordable housing project
The city of Naperville showed it is finally ready to listen to local concerns about its lack of affordable housing. More than a dozen residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families gathered at last week’s city council meeting to argue in favor of an affordable housing development in the western Chicago suburb.
therealdeal.com
Play-by-play: How Reschke landed Google
Chicago developer Mike Reschke’s juggling act with Loop office properties this summer landed a major new occupant for the longtime home of Illinois’ state government offices: Google. The $105 million deal for the 37-year-old, 1.2 million-square-foot Thompson Center tied the state’s downtown tenancy to the future of the...
therealdeal.com
Lake Forest mansion with McCormick family ties seeks $6M
Lake County’s luxury market slid during the summer months, but it hasn’t stopped some sellers from seeking top dollar. A Lake Forest home on Lake Michigan is the latest example, as it became the 16th publicly listed property asking more than $5 million on the suburban North Shore of Chicago.
therealdeal.com
Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County
A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago, and was built in 1994.
therealdeal.com
“I’m tired of this.” Reboyras is 15th council member on the way out
Yet another Chicago alderman is heading for the door. Ald. Ariel Reboyras said he’ll stick it out until the end of his term but won’t seek reelection, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Formerly the Public Safety Committee Chair, Reboyras was one of the police union’s strongest supporters on the council.
