Spectrum Real Estate heads Jerry Lasky and Murray Peretz have no qualms doing business with a “slimy” new tenant. The longtime River North developers, who have specialized in rehabilitating the neighborhood’s brick and timber loft buildings into new offices, landed a 20,000-square-foot lease with the Sloomoo Institute. The new tenant will be a sensory experiential retail destination at 820 North Orleans Street involving the quintessential material of Nickelodeon game shows viewers: slime.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO