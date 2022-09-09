ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac 9.14.22

In Carbondale, Artspace 304 announces the opening of Enduring Passion for Art at Artspace 304's Main Gallery. A public reception will be held from 5-7pm this Friday and will remain on exhibit until October 21st. Parking for the gallery and reception is available in the First Christian Church parking lot, located on W Monroe St and S University Ave in Carbondale, IL. www.artspace304.org.
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac for 9.13.22

The Murphysboro Apple Festival kicks off Thursday celebrating Lights, Camera, Appletime! https://murphysboroapplefestival.org/. In Olney, The Olney Arts Council Fall Festival offers Food and Entertainment, Vendors and Art Activities. Saturday, September 24th at the Olney City Park. rhodaslichenmyer@yahoo.com. In BENTON, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake has partnered...
OLNEY, IL
KFVS12

Heartland doctor wins Rural Physician Lifetime Award

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Several joined in celebration Tuesday night, September 13 for Dr. William Ribbing. He was presented with Rural Physician Lifetime Award in front of colleagues, family and staff for his work in advocating for rural health in Anna. A big passion of his medical facility is working...
ANNA, IL
wsiu.org

An emergency response drill is scheduled for Saturday in Franklin County

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with local officials will be conducting a full scale emergency response exercise this Saturday morning in Benton. The locations involved in the exercise will be the Benton Industrial Park Road and Franklin Hospital. Emergency response vehicles and equipment will be operating in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront

Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
PADUCAH, KY
wsiu.org

A rally this weekend in Carbondale will look at reproductive health issues

An event is being held this weekend in Carbondale to look at the effects of the Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v Wade, reproductive justice, gender equality, and its impact on southern Illinois. The Bans off our Bodies Rally will include information from community organizations and several speakers related to...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Employee of Intermountain Electronics in Centralia killed in freak accident

An employee of Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in the Centralia Industrial Park was killed Tuesday afternoon in a freak accident at the plant. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the victim as 44-year-old Trina Dennison of Irvington. Cannon says among other things the company constructs large enclosures containing...
CENTRALIA, IL
wsiu.org

Potential rail strike has impact in Carbondale

The potential for a strike among freight rail workers has an impact on passenger rail in southern Illinois, too. While the strike doesn't affect its workforce, Amtrak trains use freight rail tracks to move throughout the Midwest, West, and South. The service announced it would cancel some of its long-distance...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Kick off your tailgate right with tips from SIU “food nerd” and expert

CARBONDALE, Ill. — It’s football season and time for that favorite of fall traditions – tailgating. Niki Davis, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management Program manager and professor of practice, offers a few tips for tackling your next tailgate to ensure it’s safe, fun and tasty for everyone.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for stolen motorcycle and handgun in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun were stolen in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says a man went outside to go on his lunch break Tuesday, only to discover that his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from the 200 block of Clark Street.
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home

A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
CENTRALIA, IL
wfcnnews.com

The Frenchman's Widow to reopen

HERRIN - A former Herrin restaurant that closed its doors several years ago now plans to reopen, possibly by the end of the year. The Frenchman's Widow, located in the T.W. Harland Building in Herrin, previously closed to the public, but now plans to reopen pending licensing. According to owner...
HERRIN, IL
wsiu.org

SIU to host hemp and cannabis symposium Sept. 17

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Once an enormously important cash crop worldwide, hemp was driven out of the marketplace by the stringent laws prohibiting its intoxicating cousin, marijuana. But this versatile plant is making a comeback, and Southern Illinois University Carbondale soon will host a gathering of experts and enthusiasts to examine its potential.
CARBONDALE, IL
carbondaletimes.com

Harrisburg Kiwanis Club hears updates on park district facilities

The Harrisburg Kiwanis Club met Aug. 24 at Morello's Restaurant. Blake Emery, executive director of Harrisburg Township Park District, was guest speaker. Emery updated the club on changes, improvements and events taking place at the park facilities. He said one of the top priorities is updating all park facilities to...
HARRISBURG, IL

