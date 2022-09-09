In Carbondale, Artspace 304 announces the opening of Enduring Passion for Art at Artspace 304's Main Gallery. A public reception will be held from 5-7pm this Friday and will remain on exhibit until October 21st. Parking for the gallery and reception is available in the First Christian Church parking lot, located on W Monroe St and S University Ave in Carbondale, IL. www.artspace304.org.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO