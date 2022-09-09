Read full article on original website
WSIU Almanac 9.14.22
In Carbondale, Artspace 304 announces the opening of Enduring Passion for Art at Artspace 304's Main Gallery. A public reception will be held from 5-7pm this Friday and will remain on exhibit until October 21st. Parking for the gallery and reception is available in the First Christian Church parking lot, located on W Monroe St and S University Ave in Carbondale, IL. www.artspace304.org.
WSIU Almanac for 9.13.22
The Murphysboro Apple Festival kicks off Thursday celebrating Lights, Camera, Appletime! https://murphysboroapplefestival.org/. In Olney, The Olney Arts Council Fall Festival offers Food and Entertainment, Vendors and Art Activities. Saturday, September 24th at the Olney City Park. rhodaslichenmyer@yahoo.com. In BENTON, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake has partnered...
Heartland doctor wins Rural Physician Lifetime Award
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Several joined in celebration Tuesday night, September 13 for Dr. William Ribbing. He was presented with Rural Physician Lifetime Award in front of colleagues, family and staff for his work in advocating for rural health in Anna. A big passion of his medical facility is working...
An emergency response drill is scheduled for Saturday in Franklin County
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with local officials will be conducting a full scale emergency response exercise this Saturday morning in Benton. The locations involved in the exercise will be the Benton Industrial Park Road and Franklin Hospital. Emergency response vehicles and equipment will be operating in...
Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront
Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
A rally this weekend in Carbondale will look at reproductive health issues
An event is being held this weekend in Carbondale to look at the effects of the Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v Wade, reproductive justice, gender equality, and its impact on southern Illinois. The Bans off our Bodies Rally will include information from community organizations and several speakers related to...
Employee of Intermountain Electronics in Centralia killed in freak accident
An employee of Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in the Centralia Industrial Park was killed Tuesday afternoon in a freak accident at the plant. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the victim as 44-year-old Trina Dennison of Irvington. Cannon says among other things the company constructs large enclosures containing...
SIU’s Craft shop offers wide array of arts and crafts workshops, special events this fall
CARBONDALE, Ill. — You can make clay beads, pottery, jewelry, stained glass, comic books or create a plethora of other projects during the fall workshops offered by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Craft Shop. The shop, located on the lower level of the Student Center, is hosting a wide...
Potential rail strike has impact in Carbondale
The potential for a strike among freight rail workers has an impact on passenger rail in southern Illinois, too. While the strike doesn't affect its workforce, Amtrak trains use freight rail tracks to move throughout the Midwest, West, and South. The service announced it would cancel some of its long-distance...
Kick off your tailgate right with tips from SIU “food nerd” and expert
CARBONDALE, Ill. — It’s football season and time for that favorite of fall traditions – tailgating. Niki Davis, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management Program manager and professor of practice, offers a few tips for tackling your next tailgate to ensure it’s safe, fun and tasty for everyone.
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
Two Cairo men are accused of stealing firearms in Cape Girardeau Co. in 2020
Two southern Illinois men have been arrested for a 2020 firearms burglary from a southeast Missouri sporting goods store. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department reports 21-year-old Chayce Harrell and 20-year-old Senque Shabazz Bingham -- both from Cairo -- are charged with First Degree Burglary and two counts of Stealing.
Police searching for stolen motorcycle and handgun in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun were stolen in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says a man went outside to go on his lunch break Tuesday, only to discover that his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from the 200 block of Clark Street.
John A Logan College opens a food locker to help students fight food insecurity
John A Logan has opened a food locker to help students facing food insecurities. Students at John A Logan College can get on the go snacks at the student food locker, with no questions asked. It’s located in the student services wing of the college and is stocked with ready...
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
Former Paducah and McCracken County Commissioner Zana Renfro dies at age 61
PADUCAH — Former Paducah City Commission member and former McCracken County Fiscal Court member Zana Renfro has died at the age of 61. Renfro died Saturday at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, according to an obituary published by Milner and Orr Funeral Home. For nearly 12 years,...
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
The Frenchman's Widow to reopen
HERRIN - A former Herrin restaurant that closed its doors several years ago now plans to reopen, possibly by the end of the year. The Frenchman's Widow, located in the T.W. Harland Building in Herrin, previously closed to the public, but now plans to reopen pending licensing. According to owner...
SIU to host hemp and cannabis symposium Sept. 17
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Once an enormously important cash crop worldwide, hemp was driven out of the marketplace by the stringent laws prohibiting its intoxicating cousin, marijuana. But this versatile plant is making a comeback, and Southern Illinois University Carbondale soon will host a gathering of experts and enthusiasts to examine its potential.
Harrisburg Kiwanis Club hears updates on park district facilities
The Harrisburg Kiwanis Club met Aug. 24 at Morello's Restaurant. Blake Emery, executive director of Harrisburg Township Park District, was guest speaker. Emery updated the club on changes, improvements and events taking place at the park facilities. He said one of the top priorities is updating all park facilities to...
