Read full article on original website
Related
Rams' Bobby Wagner wore custom pads honoring Kobe Bryant in season opener
Like many, Wagner grew up watching Bryant and drew inspiration from his accomplishments on and off the court. Wagner told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times that the pads were a way to honor an important person in his life that "he didn't even know." "I was just really...
NFL・
Anything to build on after Week 1? Packers QB Aaron Rodgers sees some positives
The positives were few and far between coming out of Week 1, but Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was able to point at a few good things exiting Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the MVP pointed to three things specifically: The return of tight...
Comments / 0