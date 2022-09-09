Read full article on original website
Related
Rams' Bobby Wagner wore custom pads honoring Kobe Bryant in season opener
Like many, Wagner grew up watching Bryant and drew inspiration from his accomplishments on and off the court. Wagner told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times that the pads were a way to honor an important person in his life that "he didn't even know." "I was just really...
NFL・
Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer, Tanner McCalister Preview Toledo
The Buckeyes haven't lost to an in-state opponent in more than 100 years but aren't overlooking the Rockets.
Comments / 0