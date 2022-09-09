ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alligator Attacks Are On The Rise In Texas & No One Knows Why

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Has an alligator attacked your boat? You're not alone.

Texans are increasingly reporting alligator sightings and attacks in Texas lakes, but nobody knows why it's happening. "I've been rowing there over 20 years, and this is the first time there's ever been a gator attack," Greater Houston Rowing Club President Dee Conners told Click 2 Houston about the attacks happening in Sugar Land's Oyster Creek. A boater also had a first-hand encounter with a gator.

When Connors first saw the alligator marks on the boat, she contacted First Colony Community Services, but they said they couldn't do much. They referred Conners to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which put her in contact with a handler. Nearly two weeks ago, one gator was trapped on the lake.

"We don't know if that's the right gator, I mean they all look alike. Probably four days after they trapped that gator, another boat got bitten by another gator, or the same gator. Who knows," Conners said. Local boater Jim Mooney spotted an 8-to-10 foot alligator while he was paddling.

While it's still largely unknown why there's an increase in alligator sightings, Mooney offered a probable reason: Bushes and trees have been clearing out along the shore which gives alligators greater access to the area. "It is their native habitat and regardless of what you’re doing you should be aware of your surroundings," First Colony Executive Director Jack Molho said.

If you see an alligator, check out these tips for how to protect yourself .

TEXAS STATE
Austin, TX
