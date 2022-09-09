Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Russell Westbrook Trade, Carmelo Anthony, Bojan Bogdanovic
The dog days of an NBA offseason exist only in theory. In reality, even this period—ostensibly the lull between roster reshuffling and the opening of training camp—has enough activity to keep the rumor mill rolling. In this latest batch of buzz, we find updates on a former MVP,...
NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder Generating 'Rising Buzz' at EuroBasket amid Mavs Interest
Free-agent NBA guard Dennis Schroder is reportedly turning heads and helping his chances of landing another contract thanks to his performance at the EuroBasket tournament. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Schroder is generating "rising buzz" with his play for Germany, and the expectation is that he will "almost certainly" be with a new NBA team by the end of September.
Reverend Al Sharpton Calls for Suns' Robert Sarver to Be Removed from NBA After Probe
In the wake of the NBA's decision to issue a fine and suspension to Robert Sarver for racist and misogynistic behavior, Reverend Al Sharpton is calling for Sarver's removal as governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. Sharpton made his announcement in a statement released Tuesday:. The NBA issued a...
Montrezl Harrell Discusses LaMelo Ball, NBA Free Agency with Police on Citation Video
Philadelphia 76ers power forward Montrezl Harrell was peppered with NBA questions by police during a traffic stop on May 12 in Richmond, Kentucky. TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Harrell was pulled over for following another car too closely, and officers decided to search the car after smelling marijuana. While the search took place, the cops asked the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year about a variety of NBA topics.
The Most Regrettable NBA Trades of the Last 3 Seasons
From trades that didn't quite go as planned to those that have severely hurt a franchise, every NBA team has made moves it regrets. The last three seasons have been no exception, as even successful organizations like the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have made some recent notable mistakes.
The Biggest Question Mark About Every NBA Team's Future
As much as NBA players might want to live in the moment—never getting too high or too low is one of the Association's biggest keys of survival—front offices can't afford to think that way. These decision-makers must always have at least one eye on the future. Now, future...
Knicks Rumors: Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge Not Seen as Good Fit
The New York Knicks still have two roster spots open with less than two weeks before training camp opens. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, however, the Knicks don't see Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin or LaMarcus Aldridge as "a good fit at the moment" for those vacancies.
Nets' Joe Harris Will Be '100%' for Training Camp After Ankle Surgeries, per Agent
After missing the majority of last season, Brooklyn Nets wing Joe Harris will be good to go when the 2022-23 NBA season tips off. Mark Bartelstein, Harris' agent, told Brian Lewis of the New York Post that the veteran sharpshooter is back to "100 percent" and "in a great place." Bartelstein also responded affirmatively when asked about whether Harris is expected to participate in training camp.
Report: Robert Sarver Will Work with NBA to Appoint Interim Suns Governor During Ban
Phoenix Suns and Mercury team governor Robert Sarver will work with the NBA to identify an interim replacement while he serves his one-year suspension, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes. The league announced Tuesday it suspended Sarver, who also owns the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, and fined him $10 million following an...
LeBron James on Robert Sarver Punishment: 'Our League Definitely Got This Wrong'
LeBron James believes Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury managing partner Robert Sarver should be facing a harsher penalty than a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine. The Los Angeles Lakers star said "our league definitely got this wrong," adding "I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn't right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place."
TMZ: Youth Basketball Player's Mom to Pay $9K After Encouraging Attack on Opponent
A woman who encouraged her daughter to physically attack an opponent during a youth basketball game in 2021 must meet a number of requirements, including paying $9,000 to the victim, as part of an agreement to avoid multiple misdemeanor counts. According to TMZ Sports, video captured Tira Hunt telling her...
Luka Doncic Received Injection for Injury During Slovenia's EuroBasket Exit to Poland
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic has been starring for Slovenia in the FIBA EuroBasket 2022, but he didn't have his best showing on Wednesday as the team was eliminated by Poland in the quarterfinals. After the game, Doncic revealed to reporters that he received an injection in the third...
A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum Lead Aces to Dominant Game 2 Win vs. Sun in 2022 WNBA Finals
The Las Vegas Aces pulled away in the second half for a 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the 2022 WNBA Finals on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. With the victory, the Aces hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Las...
Nerlens Noel's $58M Lawsuit Against Former Agent Rich Paul Dismissed by Judge
District Court Judge Jane J. Boyle has dismissed Nerlens Noel's $58 million lawsuit against his former agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, according to Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal:. The Detroit Pistons center filed the lawsuit in Nov. 2021, accusing Paul of doing "little to no work" in...
NBA Rumors: Jazz Feel They Have Trades Available for Conley, Bogdanovic, Clarkson
The Utah Jazz probably aren't done wheeling and dealing. With the team in a full rebuilding mode and trades involving Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Patrick Beverley already completed, the Jazz may turn to trading away some of their veteran role players, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne:. Shelburne added that the...
Ronnie 2K Responds to Warriors Star Klay Thompson's NBA 2K23 Ratings Criticism
Ronnie 2K has responded to Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson's concerns about his three-point shooting rating in NBA 2K23. Ronnie 2K made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Joey Linn of Inside the Warriors:. "I think it's a badge of honor for those guys. Something they definitely...
Donovan Mitchell Thought He Was Headed to Knicks Before Trade to Cavaliers
New Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell told reporters at his introductory press conference with the team that he thought he was "going home" to New York after the Knicks were rumored to be in trade talks with the Utah Jazz, before the Cavs pulled the trigger instead. "All summer...
Stephen Curry Has 'Nearly Locked' Lifetime Under Armour Contract Worth More Than $1B
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and Under Armour have reportedly "nearly locked" down details for a lifetime endorsement contract that could be worth over $1 billion. Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone reported Monday the extension talks with Curry, whose current deal runs through 2024, come despite some friction between...
