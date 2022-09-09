ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

Official: Georgia attorney drowns after swept out into rip current

Officials said Georgia lawyer and legal analyst Page Pate drowned over the weekend while swimming. Glynn County Fire-Rescue Acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN and The Brunswick News that Pate and his son were swimming on Sunday when they were swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WPTV

What's next for Florida's GOP majority during 2023 lawmaking session?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After a controversial and consequential session this year, the Florida Legislature's GOP majority is getting ready for the next one. Will it mean more abortion restrictions? Further work on property insurance? What about election reform?. Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, recently told us what to expect in...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Cuomo ethics complaint repeats claims about harassment probe

NEW YORK — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated complaint about the way she handled a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year. Cuomo questioned the accuracy and credibility of the investigation’s...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WPTV

World War II letters found in Goodwill donations in Kentucky

A box holding two letters sent 80 years ago was among the donations at a Goodwill Store in Kentucky. They were addressed to Elizabeth W. Smith at a P. O. Box in Bristol, Pennsylvania. They were written by Navy seaman Robert Ballantine, gunners mate, 3rd class, aboard the USS LST-385.
BELLEVUE, KY
WPTV

Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. The meals range from $35 to $65 at local hotspots from Hobe Sound to Hutchinson Island and some in Port St. Lucie. Flavor Palm...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer

Comments / 0

Community Policy