Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
The "Voice" of the Wenatchee Wild, Arch Ecker, passes away
It is with great sadness that we report the death of Arch Ecker. The longtime radio voice of the Wenatchee Wild suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery in a Spokane hospital yesterday. Ecker was nearly killed in a rollover crash on I-90 back in June of 2021. He survived, recovered, and needed just one more surgery to put him back as whole. Apparently, his body had had too much.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 14th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Ephrata firefighters would also like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday and A 36-year-old man was arrested at a Moses Lake homeless camp after a dispute Monday night over a stolen bike led to another man being shot.
ncwlife.com
Prep Girls Soccer and Volleyball Scoreboard
In prep girls soccer over the weekend, Eastmont fell to Curtis on Friday 1-nil. Saturday, it was Mead over Moses Lake 6-1. Quincy quieted Mabton 4-1. Ephrata shut out Royal 7-nil. Cashmere won big over La Salle 11-to-2. Eastmont’s game at Central Valley was canceled due to smoke and lack of players for the Bears.
ncwlife.com
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned
Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Prep Football Week-2 Roundup
Heading back to Friday in prep football, it was not a good night for our local 4-A schools. For the second week in a row, Eastmont lost by the same score of 14-to-13, this time to Timberline. Wenatchee was blown out by Mount Baker 42-14. Moses Lake held its ground before falling to Kamiakin 36-29.
ncwlife.com
Fire in steep terrain outside Ephrata burns about 45 acres
A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire in Norton Canyon about a mile-and-a-half outside Ephrata was difficult to fight because of steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine through the middle of the fire. Working...
ncwlife.com
Comments sought on possible Riverfront Park improvements
The city of Wenatchee and the Chelan County PUD want you to have a say in planned improvements to Riverfront Park. The design of the first phase is underway, and possible plan elements include a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilion and trail improvements. The city and PUD will hold public...
ncwlife.com
Stevens Pass likely to remain closed through today by wildfire
Stevens Pass remains closed and the town of Index under Level 3 – get out now – evacuation notices today as the Bolt Creek Fire continues to grow after first being reported early Saturday morning north of Skykomish. The fire has burned more than 7,600 acres of timber...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Median home price in Wenatchee area remains at $500,000
The August median sales price of a home in the Wenatchee area market has once again gone way up compared to this time last year. According to Pacific Appraisal Associates, the median sales price of a home in the Wenatchee market is at $500,000, up 15 percent compared to last August when the price was at $435,000.
ncwlife.com
WA utilities proactively turn off power as wildfires come west
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
ncwlife.com
Officials scale back massive effort to find missing boy in Yakima, but aren't giving up
Law enforcement officials are scaling back a massive search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima after scouring a park, a river and waterways, homes, businesses and trails by ground, air and water. Officials with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night that they will...
ncwlife.com
Man shot in dispute over stolen bike
A 36-year-old man was arrested at a Moses Lake homeless camp after a dispute Monday night over a stolen bike led to another man being shot. The Moses Lake Police Department said the unidentified victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to Samaritan Hospital where his condition has not been released.
Comments / 0