It is with great sadness that we report the death of Arch Ecker. The longtime radio voice of the Wenatchee Wild suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery in a Spokane hospital yesterday. Ecker was nearly killed in a rollover crash on I-90 back in June of 2021. He survived, recovered, and needed just one more surgery to put him back as whole. Apparently, his body had had too much.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO