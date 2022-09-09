Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Top 15 Cool and Unusual hotels in Palm Beach/West Palm Beach
The cities of Palm Beach and West Palm Beach on two sides of the Intercoastal Waterway offer two completely different experiences. Palm Beach is like a billionaires row in coastal Florida, with all the trappings – manicured mansions, famous clubs like the Everglades and the Palm Beach Country Club, shopping at designer stores on Worth Avenue, and several beautiful beaches.
West Palm Beach quickly becoming 'Wall Street South'
Another large office tower may be in the works for downtown West Palm Beach. The growth of the city is moving at a fast pace and earning the city a new nickname.
Miami New Times
Pig Beach BBQ Offers Miamians Destination Dining in West Palm Beach
When Pig Beach cofounder Rob Shawger was brainstorming names for his barbecue restaurant located along the banks of the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, he couldn’t help but conjure images of the notorious swine known to bask in the crystal blue waters of the Exumas. “We had found this location...
How loyal customers (and maybe the chimney) helped Fort Lauderdale’s beloved Chimney House make it through pandemic
The twisted tower of bricks in the dining room that gives The Chimney House Grill & Cafe its name looks like a mistake, a precarious malformity that seems destined to topple into your pulpo a la parrilla. The downtown Fort Lauderdale restaurant’s owner, Frank Rodriguez, says he’s heard there may have been an architectural purpose for the leaning chimney, but he prefers another theory, dating ...
NEW YORK DEVELOPER RELATED COS. BETS BIG ON WEST PALM BEACH
During the pandemic, New York’s Related Cos. turned much of its attention to South Florida, and West Palm Beach in particular.Bloomberg. New York real-estate developer Stephen Ross built an outdoor mall in downtown West Palm Beach with an FAO Schwarz, a Macy’s and a Barnes and Noble that opened in 2000. The project never quite found its footing back then and struggled financially.
bocamag.com
Boca’s Chick-fil-A Battles Continue and FAU Touts Dubious Ranking
Neither side was happy with what the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board did with the proposed project for 2600 North Federal Highway that would include a Chick-fil-A. Both sides will argue their cases tonight before the city council. The owner of the roughly 3.5-acre site wants to tear down...
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower
A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train
A South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.
Boca Raton awaits new high-rises, condos and more. How the downtown boom is still surging.
Boca Raton’s vision of redeveloping its downtown is coming to fruition, with a thriving corridor lined with new high-rises, apartments and condominium buildings. Thousands of new residentials units have already been built and more than a thousand are still in development. On Monday, the city updated the progress of the booming downtown area, including the addition of a new residential ...
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
850wftl.com
Rapper Vanilla Ice shows up to support Palm Beach County marching band
(RIVIERA BEACH, FL) — A local marching band is raising money to fly to London for Band Week next year after they were the only community band in the country to be invited to the event. On Tuesday, the band was surprised by Palm Beach County rapper ‘Vanilla Ice’...
Palm Beach County rapper Vanilla Ice surprises community marching band
A community band hoping to make a big trip overseas received a big surprise on Tuesday. The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band is trying to raise money for London Band Week.
Father Of Parkland Student Sues Hilton Over Underwear, Retainers
Jeff Kasky, Father Of March For Our Lives Organizer Cameron Kasky, Wants Hilton To Pay For Allegedly Stolen Goods… BocaNewsNow.com Exclusive. Lawsuit Just Filed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Attorney Jeffrey Kasky, who is the father of “March For Our Lives” founder […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
‘Despicable’: Ethics panel slams Sheriff Gregory Tony, saying his lies helped him become top cop
The Florida Commission on Ethics said Wednesday it has found probable cause to pursue a case into the lies of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, whose behavior one member called “despicable.” The end result could potentially be a recommendation that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspend him. The ethics commission cast a portrait of Tony as an applicant who wouldn’t have risen to become Broward’s top cop ...
Remembering Floyd Andrews: Legendary basketball coach was 'beacon of light' to those he coached and taught
Derek Harper is the most decorated player Floyd Andrews coached during his legendary 31-year career. But when Harper heard early Wednesday his "second father" and mentor had died, the former 16-year NBA veteran's thoughts had nothing to do with basketball. Rather, it was how his former coach helped prepare him for life. ...
WPBF News 25
Active radar shows storms across Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast Wednesday
Strong storms are expected throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast Wednesday evening. An active radar shows heavy rains with possible localized flooding. Thunder is possible with some winds picking up. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. A flood advisory...
WPBF News 25
'It’s definitely amazing': Teen paralyzed in diving accident begins to take steps
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A South Carolina teen continues to make progress in his recovery after a diving accident. Austin Somerville was paralyzed when he dove into a shallow part of a pool in the spring of 2020. “If I look back, in a hospital bed a little over...
Click10.com
Couple charged nearly $100,000 for dinner onboard cruise from Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A couple onboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas was mistakenly charged nearly $100,000 after dining at one of the ship’s specialty restaurants. According to cruisehive.com, the incident happened Sept. 5 at the ship’s Jamie’s Italian restaurant. The couple, who was...
Palm Beach County Approves 60-Day Rent Hike Notice Ordinance
If a landlord in Palm Beach County wants to raise the rent on a tenant over 5 percent, they'll now have to give 60-days notice or face up to $15,000 in fines.
bocamag.com
2022 Boca Ballroom Battle Victories Aren’t Always About Dancing
You know you’ve met a Superwoman when even during her toughest moments, she rises. And that woman was Andrea Virgin, president of the Boca Raton Center for Arts and Innovation, and one of the eight dancers in this year’s Boca Ballroom Battle this past Saturday night. When it came time for her performance, Virgin revealed to the 800 people in the audience she had injured herself only hours before and would be unable to compete—after months of practice and preparation.
