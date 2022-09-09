ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual hotels in Palm Beach/West Palm Beach

The cities of Palm Beach and West Palm Beach on two sides of the Intercoastal Waterway offer two completely different experiences. Palm Beach is like a billionaires row in coastal Florida, with all the trappings – manicured mansions, famous clubs like the Everglades and the Palm Beach Country Club, shopping at designer stores on Worth Avenue, and several beautiful beaches.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How loyal customers (and maybe the chimney) helped Fort Lauderdale’s beloved Chimney House make it through pandemic

The twisted tower of bricks in the dining room that gives The Chimney House Grill & Cafe its name looks like a mistake, a precarious malformity that seems destined to topple into your pulpo a la parrilla. The downtown Fort Lauderdale restaurant’s owner, Frank Rodriguez, says he’s heard there may have been an architectural purpose for the leaning chimney, but he prefers another theory, dating ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
Palm Beach, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Princeton, FL
Local
Florida Government
bdb.org

NEW YORK DEVELOPER RELATED COS. BETS BIG ON WEST PALM BEACH

During the pandemic, New York’s Related Cos. turned much of its attention to South Florida, and West Palm Beach in particular.Bloomberg. New York real-estate developer Stephen Ross built an outdoor mall in downtown West Palm Beach with an FAO Schwarz, a Macy’s and a Barnes and Noble that opened in 2000. The project never quite found its footing back then and struggled financially.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Boca’s Chick-fil-A Battles Continue and FAU Touts Dubious Ranking

Neither side was happy with what the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board did with the proposed project for 2600 North Federal Highway that would include a Chick-fil-A. Both sides will argue their cases tonight before the city council. The owner of the roughly 3.5-acre site wants to tear down...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower

A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barron Trump
Person
Jeff Greene
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca Raton awaits new high-rises, condos and more. How the downtown boom is still surging.

Boca Raton’s vision of redeveloping its downtown is coming to fruition, with a thriving corridor lined with new high-rises, apartments and condominium buildings. Thousands of new residentials units have already been built and more than a thousand are still in development. On Monday, the city updated the progress of the booming downtown area, including the addition of a new residential ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Little Haiti#College#Yale University#Linus Realestate#Manhattan#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#New Yorkers#Illustrated Properties#Oxbridge Academy#Republican#The Greene School
BOCANEWSNOW

Father Of Parkland Student Sues Hilton Over Underwear, Retainers

Jeff Kasky, Father Of March For Our Lives Organizer Cameron Kasky, Wants Hilton To Pay For Allegedly Stolen Goods… BocaNewsNow.com Exclusive. Lawsuit Just Filed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Attorney Jeffrey Kasky, who is the father of “March For Our Lives” founder […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Despicable’: Ethics panel slams Sheriff Gregory Tony, saying his lies helped him become top cop

The Florida Commission on Ethics said Wednesday it has found probable cause to pursue a case into the lies of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, whose behavior one member called “despicable.” The end result could potentially be a recommendation that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspend him. The ethics commission cast a portrait of Tony as an applicant who wouldn’t have risen to become Broward’s top cop ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
bocamag.com

2022 Boca Ballroom Battle Victories Aren’t Always About Dancing

You know you’ve met a Superwoman when even during her toughest moments, she rises. And that woman was Andrea Virgin, president of the Boca Raton Center for Arts and Innovation, and one of the eight dancers in this year’s Boca Ballroom Battle this past Saturday night. When it came time for her performance, Virgin revealed to the 800 people in the audience she had injured herself only hours before and would be unable to compete—after months of practice and preparation.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy