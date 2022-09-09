Rena F. (Dumas) Ethier, 93, formerly of Privilege St., Woonsocket, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, in Asheville, N.C. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late William and Edna (Gouin) Dumas. Rena lived most of her life in Woonsocket, before having moved to North Carolina to live with her daughter. In her youth Rena worked as a short order cook at the family restaurant The Quality Lunch, she then worked at the former US Rubber Shop for several years. Rena also worked at the Meadow Crest Restaurant and retired in 1981 as an inspector for the Amprex Electronic Corp. She was a volunteer at the Friends of Assisi Food Pantry in Danielson, Conn. Rena enjoyed knitting and playing cards.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO