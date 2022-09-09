Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring
NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
Valley Breeze
Florence 'Penny' Dwyer – Woonsocket
Florence “Penny” (Duval) Dwyer, 93, a longtime resident of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully at the Holiday Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 8. She has also lived at Atria independent Living in Lincoln for six years and Stillwater in Greenville for two years. She was the daughter...
Valley Breeze
Candidates should address mini bottle litter problem
Ah, fall is right around the corner, perfect time to get out for a walk in the fresh air and admire the wonderful sights of Pawtucket, Slater Mill, Slater Park, The newly renovated Payne Park, and the ever-growing collection of mini bottles that litter the streets of all corners of Pawtucket, Providence, and beyond.
Valley Breeze
Rena F. Ethier – Asheville, N.C.
Rena F. (Dumas) Ethier, 93, formerly of Privilege St., Woonsocket, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, in Asheville, N.C. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late William and Edna (Gouin) Dumas. Rena lived most of her life in Woonsocket, before having moved to North Carolina to live with her daughter. In her youth Rena worked as a short order cook at the family restaurant The Quality Lunch, she then worked at the former US Rubber Shop for several years. Rena also worked at the Meadow Crest Restaurant and retired in 1981 as an inspector for the Amprex Electronic Corp. She was a volunteer at the Friends of Assisi Food Pantry in Danielson, Conn. Rena enjoyed knitting and playing cards.
Valley Breeze
DAV seminar and assistance offered on Sept. 23
PAWTUCKET – A Disabled American Veterans benefit seminar will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at VFW Post 306, 171 Fountain St. DAV service officers will be available to explain benefits and assist in filing claims. All veterans and family members are welcome to take advantage of this no-cost service.
Valley Breeze
At the Mancini Center
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs. • The Mancini Center’s Endless Summer Concert Series continues with Ronnie Giorgio on Thursday, Sept. 15, Robert Black on Sept. 22, and Izzy Flores on Sept. 29. All concerts are held on Thursday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs and coolers. The concerts are held rain or shine.
Valley Breeze
Board considers plan for restaurant parking at former Luca Music
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board, at its meeting tonight, Sept. 14, will consider a request for a recommendation to the Zoning Board for a special use permit to expand an existing commercial general zone to the entire lot covering 1530 Mineral Spring Ave. and 143 Lexington Ave. The...
Valley Breeze
Second NP Village Festival declared an even bigger success
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The second of what will hopefully be many North Providence Village Festivals could not have gone better, said town officials following the weekend-long celebration in Centredale. “It was a great weekend,” said Town Councilor Steven DiLorenzo, the main organizer of the event. “I’m very pleased.”...
Valley Breeze
NP's Solomon-Messier earns LEC's Cross Country Runner of Week honor at RIC
PROVIDENCE – Former North Providence High runner Andre Solomon-Messier, who is a senior on the Rhode Island College men’s cross country team, was named the Little East Conference’s Runner of the Week for his performance at Bryant University’s Shawn M. Nassaney Invitational last Saturday. Solomon-Messier took...
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket Soup Kitchen celebrates 30 years, honors its best
PAWTUCKET – Sometime during the latter part of 1992, Ernie Marot, a retired Providence College chef, founded the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen in response to the growing problem of hunger insecurity in Pawtucket and surrounding communities. At that time, states a letter seeking support in this 30th-anniversary year, there were...
Valley Breeze
Kroeber: Cleanup under stadium site 99 percent complete; financing almost there
PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island Energy has done “remarkable work” cleaning up the Tidewater Landing site with an eye toward development of a future soccer stadium, says Dan Kroeber, director of development for Fortuitous Partners. The utility company “has spent a lot of money bringing this property back...
Valley Breeze
New dog park and tennis court construction set to begin at Veterans Memorial Park
PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket has awarded a $330,000 contract to Yard Works Inc. for the construction of a new “Bark Park” dog park at Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park, 271 Smithfield Ave., in the city’s Fairlawn neighborhood. Construction is set to begin before the end of September and will include tree removal, landscaping, perimeter fencing, and the installation of benches and water fountains. The tennis courts will also be updated.
Valley Breeze
BVCAP announces free ESL and citizenship classes
PAWTUCKET – The Blackstone Valley Community Action Program is offering free intermediate English as a second language and pre-citizenship classes this fall. Classes will be held weekday mornings at BVCAP's Goff Avenue location. Registration is on a rolling basis, so new students are accepted throughout the year. These classes are set in a small, low pressure, and friendly environment. Students get to participate in field trips, class projects and computer lessons.
Valley Breeze
City struggling to get animal shelter open due to lack of staffing
PAWTUCKET – Staffing issues have been preventing the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter from hosting public walk-in hours, with plenty of pets still up for adoption. The City Council Animal Control Committee, led by Councilor Mark Wildenhain, met before last week’s full council meeting to discuss the status of the shelter at Slater Park, which has had limited public access since around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Valley Breeze
North Providence Library will host community art show Friday
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library will close at 2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 19-21 for private filming. The book drop will be closed after 2 p.m. No fines will accrue during this time.
Valley Breeze
Senior Center will host Alzheimer's Community Forum Friday
PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will hold an Alzheimer’s Community Forum on Friday, Sept. 16, at 12:30 p.m. Learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss in this brief community-focused listening session. The program will include a review of the basics of these conditions, services of the Alzheimer’s Association and how the reach of local programs and services can be expanded. Refreshments will be served.
Valley Breeze
Marciano storms to huge school board victory; Corsini also wins convincingly
NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was a great night for incumbents on the North Providence School Committee on Tuesday, with at-large member Anthony Marciano nearly tripling the vote total of the next highest vote-getter and District 3’s Arthur Corsini more than doubling the tally for former member and returning challenger Stephen Palmieri.
Valley Breeze
City gives approval, seeks state support for 10 year multi-school construction plan
CENTRAL FALLS – With unanimous approval from both the School District and City Council, Central Falls will move forward to present a 10-year plan to construct two new schools and renovate multiple existing buildings, to the state. The School District and City Council approved a proposal for the Rhode...
Valley Breeze
Grebien, endorsed Democrats prevail in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET – Incumbent Mayor Donald Grebien easily defeated challenger Constantino Stratis in Tuesday’s mayoral primary, setting himself up for another term leading Pawtucket. As of press time, with 96 percent of Pawtucket ballots counted, the tally saw Grebien leading with 3,767 votes, or 69.3 percent, to 1,667 votes,...
