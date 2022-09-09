Read full article on original website
Related
Wheeling could be home to a live music series but the city needs your vote
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The possibility of receiving a grant for a free, live music series in Wheeling is right under our noses, but Wheeling Heritage needs your help to make it happen. The Levitt AMP Grant would provide Wheeling with $90,000 over the next three years to produce their own Levitt AMP Outdoor Music […]
Furry coats and smiles at golden retriever meetup
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A few head rubs was all you needed to make a new friend at the Levenson Shelter today. Oglebay continued their weekend of canine events with a gathering strictly for golden retrievers and those who held their leash. The orange and tan coats were all over the field as owners met […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sternwheel Festival closes with fireworks
MARIETTA — The 2022 Sternwheel Festival has officially come and gone, and this year’s event, according to several attendees, felt more alive in the spirit of tradition and community. With COVID-19 related issues no longer having such a hold on event preparations and procedures, committee organizers once again...
weelunk.com
YSS to Honor Women’s Giving Circle at Good Samaritan Tribute Dinner
Each year, Youth Services System, Inc. (YSS) recognizes an individual or group for their dedication to bettering the lives of children and families in our community. The annual Good Samaritan is honored at a tribute dinner held at the Wheeling Park White Palace. This year’s Good Samaritan honoree is the Women’s Giving Circle of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oglebay to host Fall food truck festival
WHEELING, W.V. – Food! Beer! Music! Fun! Enjoy delicious food truck cuisine from across the region at the second annual Oglebay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levenson Shelter. This year’s event will feature an eclectic array of food vendors, seasonal beer garden, free kids’ activities, live entertainment, and a […]
Daily Athenaeum
Pride of West Virginia member marches in nationally recognized drumline
For many marching band members across the United States, performing on the biggest stages at the highest level would be a dream come true. For Ty Slaugenhoup, a junior at WVU and quad drummer for the Pride of West Virginia, the dream became a reality. Slaugenhoup was able to be...
WTOV 9
When will the homeless encampment under the I-470 overpass in Wheeling be cleaned up?
WHEELING, W.Va. — A homeless encampment that arose under the I-470 overpass in Wheeling was shut down in late August. But it was not cleaned up. "The camp itself is now vacant. There is no one now living there. We check on that frequently -- myself and the police," said Melissa Adams, homeless liaison, city of Wheeling.
Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest
DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
westliberty.edu
Meet Our New Director of the PA Program, Sarah Brammer
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Sept. 12, 2022 — West Liberty University welcomed a new director of Physician Assistant Studies recently as Professor Sarah Brammer began her tenure as program director for the graduate degree program. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue working at West Liberty University in the...
WDTV
Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a house fire on South 24th Street in Clarksburg Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m., officials said. When crews arrived on the scene, the upstairs of the home was completely engulfed in flames. A 5 News reporter on the...
Ohio County offers COVID-19 booster for Omicron
Starting September 12, 2022, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will offer the Omicron COVID-19 Booster vaccination (Pfizer only). Effective September 13th the Moderna Omicron Booster will be available. The PFIZER-BioNTech COVID-19 Omicron (Bivalent) Booster. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Omicron (Bivalent) Booster is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older as a single booster […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
When will it snow in West Virginia?
WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region receives its first measurable […]
Replacement named for Mark Thomas
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The City of St. Clairsville has finally named a person to replace Mark Thomas for the Ward 3 Council seat. Back in August, former Belmont County Attorney and St. Clairsville City Councilman Mark Thomas pleaded guilty to mail fraud. Soon after, Thomas resigned from the Council. Tonight council named Kristi […]
whbc.com
Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man
A 53-year old Uniontown man is dead in a crash that happened on Strausser Street NW in Jackson Township around 8:00 o’clock last night. Police say John Pappas died when his car was struck by another vehicle that went left of center. That driver, 27-year old Jacob Muiter of North Canton, was not seriously injured. A passenger with Pappas – 52-year old Kristine Pappas of Uniontown was taken to the hospital as well.
WTRF
Lane closures on I-470 and US 250 in South Wheeling beginning
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Interstate 470 westbound offramp in South Wheeling will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28. In addition, the US 250 onramp located in South Wheeling will be closed for road maintenance from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Belmont County police looking for suspects that allegedly stole wallet from Riesbeck’s
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville police department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding two suspects that allegedly stole a wallet from Riesbeck’s. Police say the suspects entered the store and stole a wallet out of an individual’s shopping cart, and then exited the store. Officers say the wallet was stolen on […]
Ohio Chief defends officer who shot dog: “I’m sorry it happened”
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) – The death of a dog is causing controversy in a local township. Wells Township Police say the animal charged an officer, who defended himself. But community members are upset. Chief John Ingram says a call came into the station that there were two dogs in the basketball court area by […]
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
Comments / 0