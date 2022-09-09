Read full article on original website
Tomball ISD’s Pathways in Technology Early College High School aiming for fall 2023 start
Tomball ISD's Pathways in Technology Early College High School program, aiming for a fall 2023 start, will be housed at the Tomball Innovation Center. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball ISD is aiming to begin its health care P-TECH program in fall 2023 with 25 students, Chief Academic Officer Michael Webb...
FBISD bus system receives excellence award from Texas Association of School Boards
The Texas Association of School Boards has awarded Fort Bend ISD a 2022 Excellence Award for the use of its tracking system to evaluate bus incidents and accidents. (Courtesy Fort Bend ISD) Fort Bend ISD has been recognized with an excellence award due to a system it uses to track...
Friendswood partners with Harris County Precinct 2 for Blackhawk Boulevard improvement project
The project is a continuation of past renovations that ended south of Pennystone Way. (Haley Morrison/Community Impact Newspaper) More improvements are coming for Blackhawk Boulevard. Friendswood City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 2 to match funding for improvements to Blackhawk Boulevard during its Sept. 12 City...
Texas Children's Pediatrics now accepting patients at Fulshear clinic
The Fulshear clinic is now seeing patients as of Sept. 13 and will host a grand opening on Sept. 30. (Courtesy Pexels) Texas Children’s Pediatrics is now seeing patients at a new Fulshear location as of Sept. 13. The Fulshear clinic, located at 6623 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane,...
Magnolia ISD board approves purchase of 10 buses for $1.29M
The Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved the addition of 10 new school buses Sept. 12. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved the addition of 10 new school buses for a total of $1.29 million as part of its consent agenda items Sept. 12, meaning there was no discussion on the item.
Bellaire OKs new sidewalk addition along Paseo Park
Paseo Park will receive a connecting sidewalk to its southern border with Bellaire Boulevard. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council on Sept. 12 approved plans for the addition of a sidewalk connecting Paseo Park’s southern end. Previously presented with two options during an Aug. 1 meeting, council settled...
Smoothie King now open on Grant Road in Cypress
Smoothie King opened a new location on Grant Road in July. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened July 17 at 14119 Grant Road, Cypress. The global smoothie franchise offers a variety of blends to assist in weight loss, bulking up or liquid meal replacement. There are over 1,000 Smoothie King locations world wide. 281-612-3638. www.smoothieking.com.
Proposed changes to Hwy. 242 raise resident concerns in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 have voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Residents and officials in The Woodlands area are voicing concerns regarding a proposed $40 million expansion of Hwy. 242 and what it could mean for the neighborhoods it would pass through.
European Wax Center coming soon to Kingwood
European Wax Center offers full-body waxing services for men and women. (Courtesy Pexels) A European Wax Center location is coming soon to the Kingwood Place shopping center, located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 700, Kingwood. The business will offer full-body waxing services for men and women upon opening, though a projected opening date for this location had not been announced as of press time. www.waxcenter.com.
Aspen Dental brings general dentistry services to Tomball
Aspen Dental will open an office in Tomball on Sept. 15. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Aspen Dental will open Sept. 15, according to Office Manager Gabriel Fuentes. The dental office, located at 27661 Business 249, Tomball, will offer general dentistry services alongside treatments such as implants, dentures and crowns. 281-378-2542. www.aspendental.com.
The Woodlands Township adopts 2023 budget, including law enforcement funds also in county budget
The Woodlands Township board of directors adopted the 2023 budget at a Sept. 12 meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Sept. 12 approved a $148.43 million budget for 2023 and tax rate of $0.185 per $100 assessment, noting that the budget essentially duplicates law enforcement funding included in the Montgomery County budget due to an unresolved contract amendment between the two entities.
Clear Creek ISD ranked in the top 13 best Texas employers
CCISD made Forbes' top Texas employers list as one of the two Houston-area employers to make the ranking. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) Clear Creek ISD made Forbes’ annual America’s Best Employers By State list, ranking as the 13th best workspace in Texas. The district is one of two Houston-area school districts on the list of 101 Texas workplaces.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Katy
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Katy? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
Houston approves $2M toward operation of new homeless navigation center
A building on Jensen Drive will be turned into a homeless services center. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) In an 15-1 vote, the Houston City Council approved an agreement between the city and a local homelessness services organization for the operation of a new navigation center in Houston's Fifth Ward. As...
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announces new medical campus slated for City Place in Spring
On Sept. 12, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced a new 165,000-square-foot medical campus to open at City Place in Spring. (Rendering courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Kelsey-Seybold Clinic will be opening a 165,000-square-foot medical campus in City Place in Spring, according to a Sept. 12 news release, with the first section of the campus slated to open in summer 2023.
$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area
The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
Lamar CISD moving bus stop after concerns of kids' unsafe walk
RICHMOND, Texas — Lamar CISD is moving one of its bus stops to make sure students are able to get to school safely. This comes after a Richmond mother shared concerns over her kids' early walk to the bus stop. Sierra Rodriguez said her kids have to be at...
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
Holes Incorporated celebrating 50 years in business in the Cypress area
Holes Incorporated offers concrete cutting and demolition services to clients in the Houston and Louisiana areas. (Courtesy Pexels) Women-owned concrete cutting contractor Holes Incorporated will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Sept. 22. The company will hold festivities to commemorate the occasion from 4:30-7 p.m. on its anniversary at 9911 Franklin Road, Houston. Food, drinks and activities will be featured at the event. Registration is required and can be completed online. Holes Incorporated offers concrete breaking, slab sawing, pour backs and other concrete repair services. 281-469-7070. www.holesinc.com.
