ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Friendswood partners with Harris County Precinct 2 for Blackhawk Boulevard improvement project

The project is a continuation of past renovations that ended south of Pennystone Way. (Haley Morrison/Community Impact Newspaper) More improvements are coming for Blackhawk Boulevard. Friendswood City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 2 to match funding for improvements to Blackhawk Boulevard during its Sept. 12 City...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cypress, TX
Cypress, TX
Education
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
Community Impact Houston

Bellaire OKs new sidewalk addition along Paseo Park

Paseo Park will receive a connecting sidewalk to its southern border with Bellaire Boulevard. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council on Sept. 12 approved plans for the addition of a sidewalk connecting Paseo Park’s southern end. Previously presented with two options during an Aug. 1 meeting, council settled...
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Smoothie King now open on Grant Road in Cypress

Smoothie King opened a new location on Grant Road in July. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened July 17 at 14119 Grant Road, Cypress. The global smoothie franchise offers a variety of blends to assist in weight loss, bulking up or liquid meal replacement. There are over 1,000 Smoothie King locations world wide. 281-612-3638. www.smoothieking.com.
CYPRESS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Isd#Cafeteria#K12#Miramesa
Community Impact Houston

European Wax Center coming soon to Kingwood

European Wax Center offers full-body waxing services for men and women. (Courtesy Pexels) A European Wax Center location is coming soon to the Kingwood Place shopping center, located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 700, Kingwood. The business will offer full-body waxing services for men and women upon opening, though a projected opening date for this location had not been announced as of press time. www.waxcenter.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Aspen Dental brings general dentistry services to Tomball

Aspen Dental will open an office in Tomball on Sept. 15. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Aspen Dental will open Sept. 15, according to Office Manager Gabriel Fuentes. The dental office, located at 27661 Business 249, Tomball, will offer general dentistry services alongside treatments such as implants, dentures and crowns. 281-378-2542. www.aspendental.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands Township adopts 2023 budget, including law enforcement funds also in county budget

The Woodlands Township board of directors adopted the 2023 budget at a Sept. 12 meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Sept. 12 approved a $148.43 million budget for 2023 and tax rate of $0.185 per $100 assessment, noting that the budget essentially duplicates law enforcement funding included in the Montgomery County budget due to an unresolved contract amendment between the two entities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clear Creek ISD ranked in the top 13 best Texas employers

CCISD made Forbes' top Texas employers list as one of the two Houston-area employers to make the ranking. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) Clear Creek ISD made Forbes’ annual America’s Best Employers By State list, ranking as the 13th best workspace in Texas. The district is one of two Houston-area school districts on the list of 101 Texas workplaces.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Katy

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Katy? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
KATY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School

Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announces new medical campus slated for City Place in Spring

On Sept. 12, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced a new 165,000-square-foot medical campus to open at City Place in Spring. (Rendering courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Kelsey-Seybold Clinic will be opening a 165,000-square-foot medical campus in City Place in Spring, according to a Sept. 12 news release, with the first section of the campus slated to open in summer 2023.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area

The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
CONROE, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Holes Incorporated celebrating 50 years in business in the Cypress area

Holes Incorporated offers concrete cutting and demolition services to clients in the Houston and Louisiana areas. (Courtesy Pexels) Women-owned concrete cutting contractor Holes Incorporated will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Sept. 22. The company will hold festivities to commemorate the occasion from 4:30-7 p.m. on its anniversary at 9911 Franklin Road, Houston. Food, drinks and activities will be featured at the event. Registration is required and can be completed online. Holes Incorporated offers concrete breaking, slab sawing, pour backs and other concrete repair services. 281-469-7070. www.holesinc.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy