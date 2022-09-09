ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo neighborhood evacuated after gas line fire

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFts4_0hp6EeeG00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities evacuated several homes in a Kalamazoo neighborhood for more than two hours Thursday night after a ruptured gas line caught fire.

The fire was extinguished around 8:10 p.m. and residents were being allowed to return to their homes. Utilities to some residences were temporarily shut off.

Some roads were expected to be closed through the night.

Police and firefighters evacuated all homes within a one-block radius of the fire, and police diverted traffic away from the area.

Firefighters reported a 4-inch (10-centimeter) natural gas line ruptured and was burning under ground in a construction zone, the Kalamazoo Gazette said.

Gas meters to nearby homes were shut off as a precaution.

Natural gas utility Consumers Energy was called in to help with the gas leak.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Accidents
Fox17

1 in critical condition following Three Rivers home explosion

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — One person is critically hurt following a home explosion in Three Rivers on Sunday. The Three Rivers Police Department (TRPD) says crews arrived at a residence near Eighth and Union streets before midnight on Sept. 11 after reports of a fire. Upon closer examination, police...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMTCw

Driver crashes into Little Caesar's Pizza on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A SUV drove through the front window of a Little Caesar's Pizza Monday night. Cause still unknown: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on South Westnedge Avenue. The three passengers stayed on scene and the driver appeared to cooperate...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Leak#Consumers Energy#Accident
wincountry.com

Body of missing Kalamazoo man found by dive team

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The body of a missing Kalamazoo man has been found. According to WOOD TV-8, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said that 20-year-old Nathaniel Duvall Brown was recovered by a dive team on Monday, September 12. Brown had last contacted family and friends on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Westnedge Avenue closed at I-94 after crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Northbound Westnedge Avenue is shut down because of a crash. A crash around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to the closure northbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue at I-94, the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said. The closure includes traffic trying to exit onto Westnedge...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Police identify man shot and killed in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who died Sunday in a shooting on Princeton Avenue was identified by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Sunday morning: One dead after early morning Kalamazoo shooting. Antonio Shavanno Labarre, 53, was shot several times near Drexel Place, according to KDPS. He was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

One in critical condition after Three Rivers house explosion

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A house explosion is under investigation in Three Rivers, Michigan. First responders arrived at the 1500 block of Eight Street after 11:40 p.m. Sunday. They found the house wasn’t on fire, but that an explosion happened inside. There was no one found injured...
THREE RIVERS, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek city buildings to close for part of Thursday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Most government buildings in the city of Battle Creek will be closed for part of Thursday, Sept. 15. City officials say they will host their annual employees-only picnic that day, adding most government buildings will be closed to the public between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNDU

One killed, one seriously hurt in Benton Harbor crash

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after one person was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday night. Officers were advised of a Black BMW entering the city on Main Street at high rate of speed around 11:30...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo hydrant flushing may cause discolored water

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Annual hydrant flushing will begin soon in Kalamazoo. The city of Kalamazoo Public Services Department will begin hydrant flushing on Sunday, Sept.18, and will continue through Tuesday, Sept. 27. Most flushing will take place at night between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Day flushing may take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. when necessary, the city said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy