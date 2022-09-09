ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Two arrested in hours-long standoff with SWAT in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies later identified...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta

A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman

LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She's believed to be on foot and can't walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
LEWISTON, ID
2 injured in shooting on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on the South Hill that left two people injured. Spokane County Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near S. Magnolia Street and 58th Avenue on Sunday at around 8:25 p.m. Deputies located ammo casings on the roadway and interviewed several...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
61-Year-Old man Dies After Rollover Crash on American Bar Road

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. Police say that just past 4:30 p.m., a 61-year-old male was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 westbound on American Bar Road, an extremely narrow and rocky dirt road located west of Grangeville. The driver attempted to negotiate a narrow curve around a previous rockslide and slid off the roadway.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
44 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax For Allegedly Possessing Stolen Car

A 44 year old Spokane man was arrested in Colfax early Thursday morning for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle. A Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a driver shortly after midnight for an equipment violation. The driver Adam Phipps was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Spokane County for assault. Deputies say Phipps was hauling car that turned out to be stolen out of Spokane from last year. He was taken into custody on the warrant and possession of stolen property.
COLFAX, WA
Pickup Rolls Down 125 Feet, Man Killed in Idaho County

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 61-year-old man was killed on a back road Saturday in Idaho County when his pickup rolled down an embankment along the Salmon River. According to Idaho State Police, the driver had been negotiating American Bar Road in 1996 Ford F150 along the Salmon River, which is rocky and narrow. As he tried to negotiate around a rockslide the pickup slid off the road and down the embankment 125 feet to the river bank. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup. The crash remains under investigation.
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck. Authorities say the man, a 45-year-old from Madison, reportedly...
Man pulled from Spokane River in Millwood

MILLWOOD, Wash. — Firefighters are performing life-saving efforts on a man found in the Spokane River early Tuesday morning. Crews from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police and Spokane Valley Fire Department are set up in the area of N. Argonne Rd and E. Maringo Dr. The Sheriff’s Office said the man jumped from a bridge and was...
MILLWOOD, WA
Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for pretending to be an officer and kidnapping woman

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was sentenced to over 23 years in prison for pretending to be an officer, kidnapping and raping a woman. Warren J. Pittman was sentenced to 23 years and four months by a judge after being found guilty of first degree rape, first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping, stealing a car and first degree criminal impersonation on July 21.
SPOKANE, WA
Man dies after truck rolls over 125 feet down embankment

SALMON RIVER, ID. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, the crash took place on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. The man was driving his truck westbound on American Bar Road. Drving on the narrow and rocky dirt road, the driver tried to make a turn around a previous rockslide.

