SWAT team arrests domestic violence suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The SWAT team and local authorities arrested a wanted domestic violence suspect in Spokane Valley on Tuesday. At around 9:20 a.m., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a report of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection Violation at an apartment on E. Sprague Avenue and S. Conklin Road. The caller stated that 40-year-old Shawn J. Nason, a...
KHQ Right Now
Two arrested in hours-long standoff with SWAT in Spokane Valley
pullmanradio.com
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
KHQ Right Now
Medical examiner: Gunshot wound to head killed North Spokane shooting victim on Aug. 27
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died in a shooting near Franklin Park on Aug. 27. The medical examiner said 22-year-old Ablos Kios died of a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner ruled his death a a homicide. Last Updated: Sept....
Man killed in Franklin Park shooting identified
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is...
KHQ Right Now
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She's believed to be on foot and can't walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Rescue Crews Searching for an Unidentified man Seen in Clearwater River; Orofino man Reported Missing
OROFINO - At about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of man in the Clearwater River yelling for help. Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police, but did not locate anyone. The man had...
SPD arrests two additional suspects in drive-by shooting spree last May
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested two men this week for involvement in a series of drive-by shootings that occurred on May 2, 2022. On Wednesday, SPD arrested 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton and charged him with two counts of drive-by shooting and one count of first-degree assault. On Friday,...
WSP: 13-year-old passenger in north Spokane wrong-way crash has broken bones, no other injuries reported
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers report a 15-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on SR 2, about seven miles north of Spokane. The 15-year-old female was driving a Toyota Camry northbound in the southbound lanes of...
2 injured in shooting on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on the South Hill that left two people injured. Spokane County Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near S. Magnolia Street and 58th Avenue on Sunday at around 8:25 p.m. Deputies located ammo casings on the roadway and interviewed several...
61-Year-Old man Dies After Rollover Crash on American Bar Road
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. Police say that just past 4:30 p.m., a 61-year-old male was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 westbound on American Bar Road, an extremely narrow and rocky dirt road located west of Grangeville. The driver attempted to negotiate a narrow curve around a previous rockslide and slid off the roadway.
‘Not ok to do stuff like this’: South Hill neighborhood forming block watch because of crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are frustrated with vandalism and property damage, so they’re trying out something new to keep criminals out of their neighborhood. Several people living near Cannon Hill Park are dealing with crime. They’ve filed police reports but are now getting involved to keep each other safe.
pullmanradio.com
44 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax For Allegedly Possessing Stolen Car
A 44 year old Spokane man was arrested in Colfax early Thursday morning for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle. A Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a driver shortly after midnight for an equipment violation. The driver Adam Phipps was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Spokane County for assault. Deputies say Phipps was hauling car that turned out to be stolen out of Spokane from last year. He was taken into custody on the warrant and possession of stolen property.
RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 61-year-old man was killed on a back road Saturday in Idaho County when his pickup rolled down an embankment along the Salmon River. According to Idaho State Police, the driver had been negotiating American Bar Road in 1996 Ford F150 along the Salmon River, which is rocky and narrow. As he tried to negotiate around a rockslide the pickup slid off the road and down the embankment 125 feet to the river bank. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup. The crash remains under investigation.
x1071.com
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck. Authorities say the man, a 45-year-old from Madison, reportedly...
Man pulled from Spokane River in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. — Firefighters are performing life-saving efforts on a man found in the Spokane River early Tuesday morning. Crews from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police and Spokane Valley Fire Department are set up in the area of N. Argonne Rd and E. Maringo Dr. The Sheriff’s Office said the man jumped from a bridge and was...
KHQ Right Now
Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for pretending to be an officer and kidnapping woman
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was sentenced to over 23 years in prison for pretending to be an officer, kidnapping and raping a woman. Warren J. Pittman was sentenced to 23 years and four months by a judge after being found guilty of first degree rape, first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping, stealing a car and first degree criminal impersonation on July 21.
Clarkston man Escapes With Only Minor Injuries in Saturday Morning Crash
LEWISTON - At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to single vehicle, rollover accident on Down River Road (Highway 128) near the Idaho/Washington state line. According to Lewiston Police, when officers arrived, they found a red 2007 Pontiac G6 on the railroad tracks below the roadway...
Man dies after truck rolls over 125 feet down embankment
