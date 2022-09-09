Drive and control technology supplier Bosch Rexroth will expand its presence in North America with new plant in Mexico. Bosch Rexroth has been successfully operating in Mexico for 40 years. In Querétaro, local production capacities for the manufacturing of products and components for mobile applications, as well as for factory automation, will be increased as of summer 2023, and there is space for further growth. Bosch will invest some $160 million in the new site.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO