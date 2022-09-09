Read full article on original website
For Distributors, Strategic Evolution Will Depend on Staffing Revolution
Staffing shortages are far from unique to the wholesale distribution business. What is unique, though, is that the talent crunch has arrived at a moment when various forms of automation appear poised to change both the scope and the nature of this industry’s talent base. If the historical ebbs...
Embracing E-Commerce Means Utilizing Technology
Up to 40% of transportation costs can occur during last-mile delivery; therefore, companies in the e-commerce space should thoroughly weigh options when deciding on fulfillment strategies. Undoubtedly, there has been a consumer shift to doorstep delivery thanks to the effects of the global pandemic, and this new consumer behavior is...
RS Group Announces MRO Supply Chain Brand
LONDON — RS Group plc, a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, on Monday announced the uniting of its global maintenance, repair and operations supply chain solutions business into a single brand, RS Integrated Supply. Previously trading as two separate brands — IESA and Synovos — the...
Protective Industrial Products Names New President
LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc., a global leader in the personal protective equipment markets for the industrial, construction and retail channels, on Friday announced the appointment of Curt Holtz as its new president. Holtz will join PIP on Sept. 13 to oversee the company's five business units:...
Bosch Rexroth Announces New Plant in Mexico
Drive and control technology supplier Bosch Rexroth will expand its presence in North America with new plant in Mexico. Bosch Rexroth has been successfully operating in Mexico for 40 years. In Querétaro, local production capacities for the manufacturing of products and components for mobile applications, as well as for factory automation, will be increased as of summer 2023, and there is space for further growth. Bosch will invest some $160 million in the new site.
Core & Main Announces Record Fiscal Quarter
ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc., a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products and related services, on Tuesday announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter, ending July 31, 2022. The company reported net sales increased to $1.86 billion, up 43.4% compared...
Robots Threaten American Workers; Quiet Quitting's Impact; New Ship Faces Scrap Heap | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 84
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
Schaedler Yesco Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. announced that it has ranked 10th on the Central Penn Business Journal’s annual list of the Top Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania. This is the 11th time that Schaedler Yesco has achieved this milestone. “Our growth can be squarely attributed...
