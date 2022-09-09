Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Plenty of temperature variation over the next week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Temperatures will vary by quite a bit over the next week. We'll see high temperatures remain close to average today. But expect cooler weather, then much warmer weather, to follow. Today will feature temperatures mainly in the mid 70s during the afternoon. Sunshine will hold on...
13 WHAM
The coolest air this summer is on the way, Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - You can feel the changing of the guard as summer's warmth is slowly fading away each day. Fall doesn't officially arrive until September 22nd, but the next few mornings will have a slight chill in the air. A cold front will cross WNY later this evening...
13 WHAM
Honeycrisp apples ready for picking at Wickham Farms this weekend
Penfield, N.Y. — It's that time of the year for apple pickers in the Rochester area. Honeycrisp Weekend is returning to Wickham Farms on Saturday, September 17. Guests are invited to pick away from the 1,500 Honeycrisp trees at the estate. In addition to apple picking, the farm is...
13 WHAM
Booster shots available ahead of possible fall COVID surge
Rochester, N.Y. — COVID cases have been steady in Monroe County, but as with any respiratory illness, Dr. Ann Falsey at URMC said, it is expected that COVID-19 could surge when the weather gets cooler. "What we have seen the previous two winters is that cases did increase during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Rochester Croquet Club looks to grow
Greece, N.Y. — The Rochester Croquet Club is looking for new members. The group plays at Grace & Truth Sports Park on North Greece Road, a ministry of First Bible Baptist Church. Sam Carter visited the club Tuesday morning to learn more about the game and how you can...
13 WHAM
Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off 12-day run
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fringe Festival is back - and features more than 500 performances across 30 venues over 11 days. The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent is returning after a two-year hiatus and will house a number of events, like 'Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow' and a silent disco. Since...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Class of '58 remembers 64 years later
Bloomfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Bloomfield High's class of '58. Friends reminiscing, a group full of cheers, a time to remember after 64 years. Bloomfield high alumni gathering to walk and to talk seeing white boards and screens have replaced blackboards and chalk. Walking hallways of...
13 WHAM
Flocking to find a cure for cancer
Rochester, N.Y. — If you see a flock of golden flamingos around town, it's not an illusion. They're being placed in front of homes to help raise money for Cure Childhood Cancer Awareness. Homeowners then donate money and pick another home for the flamingos to flock. September is childhood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
City announces street closures for Fringe Festival
Rochester, N.Y. — The 11th annual Fringe Festival opens Tuesday, featuring more than 500 performances across 34 different venues through Sept. 24. The city has announced several street closures that will begin Friday. Cortland Street and Andrew Langston Way will both be closed between Elm and East Main streets...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Sharing new school supplies
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Advantage Federal Credit Union. For the 8th year now their staff and members have collected hundreds of new school supplies to share with students in all grades in Rochester City Schools. The supplies range from calculators and backpacks to paper...
13 WHAM
Take 5 top prize sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery officials announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold at a Fine City Mini Market on Jay Street in Rochester. The ticket was for the September 13 drawing and is worth $18,111.50. The winner's identity has not been announced. Take 5 numbers are...
13 WHAM
Wegmans ending SCAN app
Rochester, N.Y. — There are changes coming in how shoppers pay for groceries at Wegmans. The store is ending its SCAN app, which allowed shoppers to scan their items while they shopped. In a statement, the company said this goes into effect on Sunday, Sept. 18th. Wegmans rolled out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Police investigation underway in East Rochester
East Rochester, N.Y. — There is a large investigation happening Wednesday morning at an East Rochester home. East Rochester Police and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating on De Paul Drive. Residents have been told to stay inside. Crime scene tape is up around one of...
13 WHAM
Children playing with matches start bedroom fire on Clifford Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department say children playing with matches started a bedroom fire on Clifford Avenue late Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to 1660 Clifford Avenue for the report of a bedroom fire. The fire was quickly extinguished in the back bedroom of...
13 WHAM
Sensory garden play space opens in local girl's memory
Rochester, N.Y. — A new place to play for people of all abilities is now open. The Kenwood KABOOM! Community Sensory Garden Play Space opened Monday across from School No. 29 on Kenwood Avenue. Students from the University of Rochester helped with the project, ensuring a safe place to...
13 WHAM
RIT remembers 9/11
Henrietta, N.Y. — Rochester Institute of Technology held a remembrance vigil Monday in memory of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The tribute included 2,977 American flags planted outside the RIT Student Alumni Union in memory of those killed. Taps was performed at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37...
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Wooden Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
13 WHAM
Rochester man killed in motorcycle crash on Inner Loop
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash downtown early Wednesday. Police responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the Inner Loop near St. Paul Street just after 1 a.m. An investigation found Brandon Carman, 35, of Rochester, was eastbound when he hit a guide rail...
13 WHAM
Honor Flight Rochester welcomes home veterans from Mission 73
People gathered at the Greater Rochester International Airport to give a warm welcome home to veterans taking part in Honor Flight 73. On Friday, the group of 57 veterans flew out to Washington D.C. for a special weekend - the "trip of a lifetime" for many. The flight marked National...
13 WHAM
PAW Patrol Live! returning to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The hit children's TV series PAW Patrol will return its stage show to Rochester in 2023. A new production from PAW Patrol Live! called "Heroes Unite" is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Blue Cross Arena, starting at 6 p.m. both nights.
Comments / 0