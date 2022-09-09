'All clear' given at Central High School in Phoenix following lockdown Friday

Related
One person detained at Betty Fairfax High School, lockdown lifted
One person has been detained and Betty Fairfax High School is on lockdown as police investigate a suspicious backpack. Police are currently evacuating the school.
AZFamily
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
KTAR.com
11-year-old boy arrested in Surprise for threatening to shoot other students
PHOENIX — An 11-year-old boy was arrested in Surprise Monday morning for allegedly making threats to shoot other students, authorities said. Police were alerted by Paradise Honors Middle School of a threat made by the student to bring a gun to school and kill others, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release.
Man shot, taken to hospital after shooting near 16th and Fillmore streets
Phoenix police say a man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting near 16th and Fillmore streets.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
AZFamily
Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting
On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. Wedding photographer says items missing after using valet service at Arizona Biltmore. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Wedding photographer Ethan Beazley says it appeared someone rummaged through his car after...
AZFamily
Investigations are underway after multiple shootings in Phoenix this weekend
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness. According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, senior homelessness shot up 20% this summer and 38% since June 2021. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Following the fatal shooting of a group home resident, one former employee says...
City of Phoenix refusing to release ASU report into police protest response
That is the question lawyers, academics and ABC15 reporters all want to know after the City repeatedly declined to release a review into the Phoenix Police Department protest response.
AZFamily
Shooting scare puts Central High School in Phoenix on lockdown, 3 students detained
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one was hurt but three students are detained after Central High School in Phoenix was put on lockdown due to a report of a shooting on Friday afternoon. According to Phoenix Union High School District, it started just after 12 p.m. when a fight between two students led to more “disruptions” at the campus on Central Avenue between Camelback and Indian School roads. “Rumors of a firearm and even shots fired” led to the school being placed on lockdown, officials said. Police said there were “possible popping sounds nearby.”
Thieves desecrate gravestones to take bronze vases
Thieves recently targeted CenturyLink Phoenix lines that had the potential to take out 911 access.
ABC 15 News
One person shot, taken to a hospital after road-rage incident in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ — One person has been taken to a hospital after a road-rage incident led to a shooting in Glendale. Just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located...
KTAR.com
Police searching for people who used Cox equipment for target practice in 2017-18
This article originally appeared Feb. 26, 2018. Target shooters in the far West Valley may not realize the kind of danger they’re creating by taking pot shots at utility boxes and lines. Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said the vandalism is happening in the desert south of Interstate 10...
ABC15 Arizona
One-on-one with interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan
Phoenix’s new interim police chief says he does not know how long the Department of Justice investigation into the city will last.
KTAR.com
West Valley beauty shop owner accused of fatally shooting wife, her alleged lover
PHOENIX – The owner of a West Valley beauty shop was arrested Sunday after his wife and a man he believed she was having an affair with were shot dead at the salon, authorities said. Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra called 911 to report that he’d shot two people at...
fox10phoenix.com
Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop, police say
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items. In a tweet by the department, they say 1kg of fentanyl powder was found, equaling about 2.2 pounds. 2,000 fentanyl pills, $13,000 and four guns were also seized. These...
AZFamily
North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix
Man armed with samurai sword dies after being shot by police in west Phoenix. A man armed with a samurai sword was shot by Phoenix police outside of the Cactus Park precinct near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday afternoon. An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a...
18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez Died 4 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ)
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Queen Creek. The officials stated that an 18-year-old is facing charges [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
AZFamily
Woman injured during early morning shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in west Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police say they responded to an aggravated assault report near Campbell Road and N. 59th Avenue around 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several adults inside of a car. One woman had been injured after a bullet grazed her shoulder.
KTAR.com
2 people arrested for allegedly shooting woman over money dispute in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Two people were arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly shooting a woman during a verbal dispute about money earlier in the day in Scottsdale. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were arrested during a traffic stop after detectives identified them as the suspects in a shooting at a short-term rental near Hayden Road and McDowell Road around 4 a.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
ABC15 Arizona
