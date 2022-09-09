Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Live queue tracker for viewing Lying in state at Westminster
Right now the queue is almost 3 miles long. https://www.parliament.uk/business/news/2022/september-2022/lying-in-state-of-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii/ I’d rather chew my own toes off. Posts: 28,020. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/09/22 - 16:36 #3. Reports are saying the problem is that people are stopping once inside when they have been told to keep moving. Its understandable...
U.K.・
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh reunites with co-star and creator
Grey's Anatomy fans may not ever see Sandra Oh return to the series, but she has reunited with some old friends this week. Oh got to spend some time with former Grey's co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes when they all attended the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (September 12).
digitalspy.com
BBC4 The Human Body - on now
Interesting Prog. I was surprised to find that most of us have no memory of our lives before we are 4 years old, as my memories go back to when I was at least 2 years old. Can anyone else recall very early memories?. Posts: 3,743. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK star reveals important scenes cut from wedding episode
Married At First Sight UK star Richie Dews has revealed that some important scenes were cut from his wedding episode. The rock star tied the knot with Canadian dancer Lara Eyre in the E4 series, but he wasn't too pleased that some "great" scenes didn't make the final cut. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Days that shook the BBC
Really fascinating insight into the issues the BBC has faced, such as how they dealt with racism etc. What a brilliant programme, David Dimbleby is fabulous. Yes. Enjoying it. (Not quite the right word, I guess. But you know what I mean!) Very educational, the struggle between governments of the...
digitalspy.com
Our next queen ??
Just a question we have been pondering . Who will be our next queen ? We know we have charles. Then William. No way of telling. Barring unexpected things happening, William is next, and then George as his eldest child. And then...George's eldest child, assuming he has any. If not then it goes to his younger sister Charlotte next I think?
digitalspy.com
Where is The Graham Norton Show?
Isn’t The Graham Norton show usually back on the schedules by now?. It's disappeared into the same Black Hole currently inhabited by the rest of the BBC1 schedules. It's called limboland. Usually starts around the end of September. True, it also normally finishes in June or July though, and...
digitalspy.com
Corrie, Wednesday 14/09/22. They Tried To Tell Us We're Too Young
Good evening Corrie fans, and welcome to the midweek discussion. By the laws of probability, tonight's episode simply has to be a very, very good one, so hang on to your hats, fasten your safety belts, and prepare to be enthralled... (. Here are the spoilers to whet our appetites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Team Alfie or team Phil?
I fell out of love with Alfie's character with his last storyline. He hasn't been around for how long? And now he's going to charge back in playing devoted dad and Kat's one true love. Please!. Posts: 1,781. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/09/22 - 00:25 #3. Phil. There should be...
digitalspy.com
ED - The Redemption of Noah Dingle
So do people think that he is actually turned himself around after his prison stint?. 5 months ago he was peak stalkering of Chloe, was horrific and misogynistic to most of the women in the Dales; not really see his behaviour was wrong. Fast-forward a few months and he is...
digitalspy.com
Now TV: rewind and fast forward
Anyone else getting problems on Now TV when trying to rewind or fast forward?. Either one I try, it won't play where I stop it, but just scoots straight back to the start. Very frustrating if I've missed part of the show as instead of rewinding the last ten minutes, I have to let it play all the way through again.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders 15.09.22 – I’m Your A-HOLE!
The fallout from Kat and Phil’s wedding day continues. Bernie finds out about Dotty sleeping with Finlay and urges her to be honest with Vinny. Rocky spots Dotty looking thoughtful, and although he doesn't know the full extent of the situation, he offers some similar advice. Dotty tells Vinny the truth and he's devastated, while Finlay's attempts to get involved only make things worse. Vinny ends up throwing Dotty out of the house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
EE - Jean is not funny
Why hasn't she been written out yet? She hasn't been funny for years. I don't think it's about being funny. Gillian is a good actress and Jean's story highlights some serious issues. Honey too for that matter. So cringe watching the dialogue they give her and the horrible delivery. Much...
digitalspy.com
Classic Coronation Street Discussion Part 10
Lol hey, maybe I should watch my comment count, because I do write a lot lol. Omg that was an abrupt closure. How can he drive you back, Sarah?. "Just one more drink and then I'll drive you back, oh, I've had too much to drink to drive, you could stay the night"
digitalspy.com
Sound problem on UHD?
Is anyone else experiencing a slight sound distortion on BT Ultimate? It was so annoying last night during the football I switched to HD. Is anyone else experiencing a slight sound distortion on BT Ultimate? It was so annoying last night during the football I switched to HD. Hi The...
digitalspy.com
Who do you think will die?
Who do you think might die in ED 50th anniversary month? Apart from the obvious one that is Faith. Al will have served his purpose. A plot device to ultimately enhance the timeless romance that is the marriage between Chas and Paddy. Paddy will accept that he has been a less than perfect husband and resolve to never leave Chas unfulfilled in any way.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale - Liv
She is by far the worst character in the show and I really wish they would kill her off in the upcoming stunt. I've never really got the love for the character tbh. I really cant see what Vinny see's in her. OK she is attractive, but what else has...
digitalspy.com
Instagram account linked to a Facebook page
Not sure if this is the right place to ask this question. I am trying to link a Facebook Page that is on my main profile to an instagram account. I've done the linking but when I come to post from the page, I don't get the share to instagram option. Is it because it's a page?
John Boyega Revealed His Rules For Dating, And He's Very Intentional About Being With A Black Woman
The Woman King star opened up about what he looks for in a romantic partner.
digitalspy.com
Uk radio portal
A new service is launching offering radio stations the opportunity to join the Freeview Play platform without signing up for their own channel. UK Radio Portal will be an interactive service on channel 277 providing a selection of radio stations to choose from. The company will take internet audio streams...
U.K.・
Comments / 0