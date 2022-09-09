It took just one shot to fall the right way for Heritage girls soccer on Monday night. The Patriots had trailed for most of the match after Starkville Academy opened the scoring in the first half through Summer Evans, and they pushed and pushed for an equalizer. With just a few minutes left, a shot fell for winger Chloe Boyd at the top of the box, who fired it past the keeper to make it 1-1 and force extra time.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO