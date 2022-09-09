Read full article on original website
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking making catches count
Of Caleb Ducking’s 10 catches so far this season, three have been touchdowns. The Mississippi State wide receiver — a towering target at 6-foot-5 — has made use of his frame so far. Ducking reached out for a touchdown catch from Will Rogers against Memphis before scoring twice from inside the 10-yard line Saturday at Arizona.
Mississippi State softball coach Samantha Ricketts lays out program’s exciting future to Rotary Club of Columbus
Mississippi State softball is coming off its best season in program history, and Samantha Ricketts, now entering her fourth season as the head coach in Starkville, has the keys to the castle for an ever-evolving Bulldogs team. Ricketts spoke at the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday about the heights...
Zach Riley’s runner-up highlights MUW golf at WBU Fall Invitational
KENNETT, Mo. — Mississippi University for Women men’s golfer Zach Riley earned a second place individual finish, as the Owls’ teams competed at the two-day, 36-hole Williams Baptist University Fall Invitational. The W men finished in seventh and the ladies third (just a shot out of second) at the Kennett Country Club course.
‘It’s kind of nice to see some maroon’: Mississippi State colors well represented at Arizona Stadium
TUCSON, Ariz. — Jonathan Whitaker stood at the railing between the first row of seats and the playing surface at Arizona Stadium, watching Mississippi State warm up. It was his first time watching the Bulldogs play in person in 20 years. Whitaker, a 2002 Mississippi State graduate, said he...
Alford: Before a massive October, LSU game could be sneak peek for Mississippi State football in SEC
STARKVILLE — It’s a little early in the season to be throwing around phrases like “must win,” so I’ll refrain from that as it relates to Mississippi State’s Saturday visit to Baton Rouge. Mathematically, major goals remain on the table even if the Bulldogs...
MUW roundup: Owls volleyball goes 3-1 at home tournament
Mississippi University for Women volleyball evened its season record at 4-4 by winning two of three matches on Sunday, the final day of its Owls Invitational. The W swept Agnes Scott College, 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-16), lost to NAIA foe Dillard University (11-25, 17-25, 20-25), and won a five-set marathon over NCAA Division II Lane College (25-22, 26-24, 26-28, 17-25, 15-12) at Pohl Gym.
Time, TV channel released for Mississippi State football game against Bowling Green
Mississippi State’s string of late games will end soon. The Bulldogs (2-0) will kick off against Bowling Green (0-2) at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 from Davis Wade Stadium, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network. MSU first takes on LSU at 5...
Heritage Academy girls soccer rallies to win in extra time against Starkville Academy
It took just one shot to fall the right way for Heritage girls soccer on Monday night. The Patriots had trailed for most of the match after Starkville Academy opened the scoring in the first half through Summer Evans, and they pushed and pushed for an equalizer. With just a few minutes left, a shot fell for winger Chloe Boyd at the top of the box, who fired it past the keeper to make it 1-1 and force extra time.
Mary McClendon
BEAVERTON, Ala. — Mary Weeks McClendon, 89, died Sept. 10, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Beaverton United Methodist Church, with Frankie Jones and David Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Beaverton Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama is in charge of arrangements.
Education: SHS names 2022 homecoming court
Students at Starkville High School celebrated their homecoming all last week, and ended the week before the game with the naming of the homecoming court including naming the king and queen. Indya Sparks was named the SHS homecoming queen, and Chris Hayes was named the SHS homecoming king on Friday at the Greensboro Center.
Charles Scoggins
STARKVILLE — Charles Grady Scoggins, 79, died Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
New principal hired at Columbus High School
Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
Photo: East Columbus Gym makeover
Brian Jones is the local government reporter for Columbus and Lowndes County. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete reporting and insightful commentary in the Golden Triangle, but we need your help to continue our efforts. Please consider subscribing to our website for only $2.30 per week to help support local journalism and our community.
Billie Clifton
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Billie Joyce Clifton, 77, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services are at 4 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home, with Jason Clifton officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Springs Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Marc Fleming
CALEDONIA — Marc Stewart Fleming, 66, died Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Salem Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mel Howton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Debra Heart
COLUMBUS — Debra Ruth Heart, 62, died Sept. 12, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Contact Helpline fundraiser set for Saturday
A few years ago, Evie Vidrine and a friend of hers both dealt with people close to them committing suicide. That spurred them to look for ways to help prevent it, and they learned Contact Helpline — an area crisis intervention service — did not have a dedicated fundraising event. So they started Tapas and Taps in 2019.
Judge splits Sheriff’s Ranch between county, Palmer Home
A chancery judge’s order issued Monday effectively divides property at the Mississippi Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch between Lowndes County and Palmer Home for Children. The order settles a legal dispute between the two parties that arose last year when the county claimed the foster care nonprofit’s lease on the property was void.
David Taylor
COLUMBUS — David Franklin “Dave” Taylor, 86, died Sept. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the former First Baptist Church, 202 7th St North. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Our View: Fundraiser is opportunity to aid crisis hotline
High blood pressure has long been described as “The Silent Killer.” Yet there is another deadly threat to public health in which silence can be a key factor. Each day in America, 123 people take their own lives. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., the second leading cause of death for people ages 25-34 and the third leading cause of death for those ages 15-24.
