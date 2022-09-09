Hanna Smith: The Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week

Sophomore No. 4 tennis player Hanna Smith is the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week, presented by HWY 55. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Sophomore tennis player Hanna Smith has been named the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week, presented by HWY 55.

During two matches last week, Smith continued her strong play as the No. 4 singles player for the Lady Raiders.

Emerging victorious in her singles matches, this is the first career recognition for Smith.

Athletic Profile

Year: Sophomore

Fall Sport: Tennis

Years on Varsity: 2 years

“SERVING UP THE WINS” WITH HANNA SMITH

The Lady Raiders had two matches last week at home against Hoke County and Union Pines high schools.

Splitting the pair of Sandhills Athletic Conference contests, Richmond rolled past Hoke County 8-1 before falling 2-7 against a tough Union Pines squad.

A two-year starter in Richmond’s singles and doubles rotations, Smith was just one of two players to earn wins in both matches, along with first-year senior Savannah Jordan.

In the match against the Lady Bucks, which was played in traditional two-set form, Smith eased past Alyssa Pridgen. In the first set, Smith blanked Pridgen 6-0 before adding a 6-1 win for her first victory of the fall.

Smith also earned a doubles win in the No. 2 match with partner Addison Massey when Hoke County forfeited.

Two days later against the Lady Vikings, Smith registered one of Richmond’s two singles wins. This time she defeated Madelyn Ragsdale 8-4 in a pro-eight match.

Richmond (2-2, 2-2 SAC) will host Scotland and Southern Lee high schools next Tuesday and Thursday, starting at 4 p.m.

Sophomore Hanna Smith returns a shot during her singles win against Union Pines. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH HANNA SMITH

Watch a video interview of Smith, who talks about her two wins last week, settling into the No. 4 singles spot and answers a couple of fun interview questions.

The Richmond Observer will publish two more Official Richmond County Athletes of the Week next week.