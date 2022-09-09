ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

localsyr.com

Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
CANASTOTA, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Pennsylvania UMWA members show support for Remington workers in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. -- Picketers from Pennsylvania were outside the Remington Arms plant in Ilion Tuesday morning urging the company to expedite its contract with workers. They made the nine-hour bus trip just to spend a few hours showing support for their fellow United Mine Workers of America union members in Ilion.
ILION, NY
News Channel 34

UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the […]
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man arrested in rash of Otsego County car part thefts

ONEONTA, N.Y.-- State Police in Oneonta have arrested a Schenevus man in connection with a spree of catalytic converter thefts that spanned three towns in Otsego County. State police say that 39-year-old Joshua Dresser was arrested following an investigation into the thefts. They say Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles at locations in Maryland, Worcester and Milford.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Utica; NYAG investigating

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – The New York Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed by a Utica police officer on Neilson Street Monday night. Because this is an officer-involved shooting, New York State law requires the AG's office to investigate. Officers were...
UTICA, NY
WRGB

Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29

GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
GALWAY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Boonville man accused of aggravated DWI in Old Forge: TOWPD

OLD FORGE- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of aggravated DWI in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. James B. Fitch, 49, of Boonville, NY was arrested by the Town of Webb Police shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He is officially charged with counts of aggravated DWI, DWI, having a BAC greater than .18%, refusing to take a breath test and insecure safety chain on load.
OLD FORGE, NY
WNYT

Motorcyclist killed in NY-29 crash

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. motorcycle accident in the Town of Galway. Officers responded to the incident on September 10 at approximately 8 in the evening. Police say 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling westbound and struck a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on...
GALWAY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Teen accused of aggravated harassment in Ava

AVA- A teenager from Oneida County is accused of aggravated harassment from over the weekend, authorities say. The 13-year-old youth, whose name was not provided from the New York State Police (Lee), was arrested and charged early Monday with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (threat by phone).
AVA, NY
WKTV

Police identify man killed in Trenton crash

TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
whcuradio.com

Domestic dispute leads to felony charge in Cortland

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces a felony. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Justin Toolan just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. They were responding to a domestic incident in the Town of Cortlandville, where authorities say Toolan intentionally caused more than $250 damage to the victim’s property. He is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E felony.
CORTLAND, NY

