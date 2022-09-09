Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
Sheriff’s Office looking for Windsor burglary suspects
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify two suspects who were involved in a burglary at a hunting cabin on Trim Street in the Town of Windsor.
Gifts to Honor Ilion Girl Who Passed From Cancer Arrive on Her Birthday
My heart! Dozens of packages arrived on the day a Central New York girl who passed away from cancer would have turned 13. Anna LaBella of Ilion, New York battled Ewing’s Sarcoma for three years. Her courageous battle ended on August 2, but her memory continues to live on.
cnycentral.com
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
61-year-old man shot by Utica police dies at hospital; police release man’s name
Utica, N.Y. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police Monday night in Utica, police said. Officers responded to a home at 1601 Neilson Street at 7:50 p.m., said Sgt. Michael Curley, a spokesperson for Utica police. Officers encountered David Litts, 61, who was...
Galway Vol. Fire Company president dies in motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said a man has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 29 in Galway. Chad Jazwinski, 46, of Galway, was the president of the Galway Volunteer Fire Company.
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
Dispatchers to police: CNY man suicidal, wants to kill a cop; he’s fatally shot by officers
Utica, N.Y. — Police officers dispatched to a mental health call in Utica that ended when they fatally shot a man were told he was suicidal and wanted to kill police, according to dispatches. Officers responded to 1601 Nielson Street at 7:50 p.m. Monday where they found the 61-year-old...
Corrections officer admits to bringing drugs into the Broome Co. jail
A former corrections officer has been sentenced to probation for bringing drugs into the Broome County Jail.
WKTV
Pennsylvania UMWA members show support for Remington workers in Ilion
ILION, N.Y. -- Picketers from Pennsylvania were outside the Remington Arms plant in Ilion Tuesday morning urging the company to expedite its contract with workers. They made the nine-hour bus trip just to spend a few hours showing support for their fellow United Mine Workers of America union members in Ilion.
UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the […]
WKTV
Man arrested in rash of Otsego County car part thefts
ONEONTA, N.Y.-- State Police in Oneonta have arrested a Schenevus man in connection with a spree of catalytic converter thefts that spanned three towns in Otsego County. State police say that 39-year-old Joshua Dresser was arrested following an investigation into the thefts. They say Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles at locations in Maryland, Worcester and Milford.
WKTV
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Utica; NYAG investigating
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – The New York Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed by a Utica police officer on Neilson Street Monday night. Because this is an officer-involved shooting, New York State law requires the AG's office to investigate. Officers were...
WRGB
Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29
GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville man accused of aggravated DWI in Old Forge: TOWPD
OLD FORGE- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of aggravated DWI in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. James B. Fitch, 49, of Boonville, NY was arrested by the Town of Webb Police shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He is officially charged with counts of aggravated DWI, DWI, having a BAC greater than .18%, refusing to take a breath test and insecure safety chain on load.
WNYT
Motorcyclist killed in NY-29 crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. motorcycle accident in the Town of Galway. Officers responded to the incident on September 10 at approximately 8 in the evening. Police say 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling westbound and struck a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on...
Albany cafe closes after more than 24 years
Hamilton Street Cafe in Albany has closed its doors after more than 24 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Teen accused of aggravated harassment in Ava
AVA- A teenager from Oneida County is accused of aggravated harassment from over the weekend, authorities say. The 13-year-old youth, whose name was not provided from the New York State Police (Lee), was arrested and charged early Monday with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (threat by phone).
WKTV
Police identify man killed in Trenton crash
TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
whcuradio.com
Domestic dispute leads to felony charge in Cortland
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces a felony. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Justin Toolan just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. They were responding to a domestic incident in the Town of Cortlandville, where authorities say Toolan intentionally caused more than $250 damage to the victim’s property. He is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E felony.
