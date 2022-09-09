New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
California's Mosquito Fire prompts more evacuations as it races toward mountain communities, burning homes and cars in its path
The Mosquito Fire burning in Northern California flared up Tuesday afternoon, charging toward a mountain community and torching more homes as it burned dangerously close to a high school. The inferno -- the largest wildfire currently burning in California -- began west of Lake Tahoe amid extreme heat September 6...
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell says FBI served him with subpoena for contents of his phone
Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, said Tuesday the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena for the contents of his phone as part of an investigation into a Colorado election security breach. Lindell shared on social...
Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in swimming accident off Georgia coast
Prominent Georgia attorney Page Pate, a frequent CNN guest, died Sunday afternoon, his law firm told CNN. He was 55. Pate died after being swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island, Georgia, Glynn County Fire-Rescue acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN.
