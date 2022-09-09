Read full article on original website
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found not guilty by reason of insanity
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Monroe woman has been found not guilty by reason of insanity on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting her husband. Nancy Imfeld, 64, is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1, 2021, at a residence on Apple Knoll Lane, according to Butler County court records. Her husband suffered a serious gunshot wound, police said at the time.
Man shot to death in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say. Nais McVay, 24, was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.
Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The...
Police: 2 juveniles shot, 1 critically injured in Wilmington
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles are hospitalized and one is in serious condition after a double-shooting in Wilmington. It happened Monday night at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street. Investigators say an 11-year-old found bullet casings and called the police. Right now, police do not have a...
Man pleads in federal case surrounding fireworks death of Mt. Healthy man
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Indiana man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal case related to a deadly fireworks incident, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker. Glenn Powell, 63, lived in Mt. Healthy. He died after being struck in the head by fireworks on the...
Gunman opened fire with rifle outside Alms Hill Apartments: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A resident at Alms Hill Apartments is accused of opening fire with a rifle outside the Walnut Hills complex and across busy streets including Victory Parkway and then trying to cover it up. Cincinnati police arrested Demarcus King on Monday, writing in court records it was all...
Warrant issued for auto robbery suspect after public helps ID man
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police say they have issued an arrest warrant for an auto robbery suspect after the public helped them identify the man. Jacob Tucker, 24, is accused of stealing a vehicle from the BP gas station on Pfeiffer Road back on Sept. 2, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.
Mom accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Twp returns to court for possible plea deal
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman accused of abandoning her young autistic, non-verbal son in Colerain Township earlier this year returns to court Monday for a possible plea deal. If no deal is reached, Heather Adkins will go on trial Nov. 14 before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer...
Several charges dropped against driver accused of hitting couple in Butler County hit-and-run
TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury did not indict a driver on several charges, including vehicular assault, in connection with a hit-and-run that left two people injured in July, according to the Butler County court records. The Butler County Clerk of Courts says charges dropped against 29-year-old...
Avondale shooting investigation underway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale. A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say...
Mom pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old autistic son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman pleaded guilty to child endangerment Monday for abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son in Colerain Township earlier this year. Heather Adkins, 33, was indicted in March on kidnapping and endangering children charges that could have put her in prison for a maximum of 11 years.
Switzerland County student arrested following potential school shooting threat
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Switzerland County student was arrested Tuesday following a potential school shooting threat against the Switzerland County School Corporation, according to Switzerland County Sheriff Brian Morton. Morton says they received information that the potential threat was made through social media. In a letter to parents...
Butler County elected official indicted on 7 public corruption-related charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury indicted a longtime elected official Wednesday on seven public corruption-related charges. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel is facing three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor counts of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value, court records show.
Extra police at Simon Kenton High School following social media threat
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police presence at Simon Kenton High School was increased Wednesday after a parent reported a rumor on social media about a school shooting, the principal wrote in a message on Facebook. Principal Craig Reinhart says the parent contacted school staff after their child saw a Snapchat...
Man accused of hitting dog with shovel in Woodlawn suffers from PTSD: Attorney
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of hitting a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn is a 21-year Army veteran who suffers from PTSD, his attorney told the court on Monday. Tianthony Wagner, 42, was given a $7,000 bond when he appeared before a judge on charges related to injuring animals, according to Hamilton County court records.
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati Walmart, resulting in the driver facing several charges. Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police. The video...
Law enforcement change tactics to combat fake IDs made overseas
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fake IDs have been around for decades, but the way law enforcement has been able to police the issue has had to change over the years. Police say overseas operations are pumping out fake IDs for a bargain price, and as FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown reports, it makes cracking down on production for a local police department nearly impossible.
Cincinnati police union board unanimously votes to demand interim chief reinstate detective who said ‘n-word’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The executive board of the union that represents Cincinnati police unanimously voted Monday night to demand that Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge immediately reinstate a veteran detective who was stripped of his gun, badge and police powers last week for saying the “n-word.”. “If this idiotic...
Woman hit by car in Northside on July 28 dies, coroner says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died Sunday after suffering serious injuries in late July from a hit-and-run crash in Northside, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The crash report states that on July 28, around 9:30 p.m., a driver hit Sarah Sweeney, 35, and her father, Christopher Sweeney,...
