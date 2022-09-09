ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found not guilty by reason of insanity

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Monroe woman has been found not guilty by reason of insanity on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting her husband. Nancy Imfeld, 64, is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1, 2021, at a residence on Apple Knoll Lane, according to Butler County court records. Her husband suffered a serious gunshot wound, police said at the time.
Man shot to death in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say. Nais McVay, 24, was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.
Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The...
Police: 2 juveniles shot, 1 critically injured in Wilmington

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles are hospitalized and one is in serious condition after a double-shooting in Wilmington. It happened Monday night at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street. Investigators say an 11-year-old found bullet casings and called the police. Right now, police do not have a...
Warrant issued for auto robbery suspect after public helps ID man

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police say they have issued an arrest warrant for an auto robbery suspect after the public helped them identify the man. Jacob Tucker, 24, is accused of stealing a vehicle from the BP gas station on Pfeiffer Road back on Sept. 2, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.
Avondale shooting investigation underway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale. A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say...
Butler County elected official indicted on 7 public corruption-related charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury indicted a longtime elected official Wednesday on seven public corruption-related charges. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel is facing three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor counts of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value, court records show.
Extra police at Simon Kenton High School following social media threat

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police presence at Simon Kenton High School was increased Wednesday after a parent reported a rumor on social media about a school shooting, the principal wrote in a message on Facebook. Principal Craig Reinhart says the parent contacted school staff after their child saw a Snapchat...
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati Walmart, resulting in the driver facing several charges. Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police. The video...
Law enforcement change tactics to combat fake IDs made overseas

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fake IDs have been around for decades, but the way law enforcement has been able to police the issue has had to change over the years. Police say overseas operations are pumping out fake IDs for a bargain price, and as FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown reports, it makes cracking down on production for a local police department nearly impossible.
Woman hit by car in Northside on July 28 dies, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died Sunday after suffering serious injuries in late July from a hit-and-run crash in Northside, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The crash report states that on July 28, around 9:30 p.m., a driver hit Sarah Sweeney, 35, and her father, Christopher Sweeney,...
