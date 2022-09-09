ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Newberry College to partner with Founders Federal Credit Union

By Courtesy of Newberry College
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUVME_0hp65HFj00
Newberry College has launched a $2.5 million partnership with Founders Federal Credit Union. Courtesy of Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has launched a $2.5 million partnership with Founders Federal Credit Union that will transform the college and the community for the better.

As a result of the partnership, the Lancaster-based firm will provide on-campus financial services for students, faculty, staff and members of the Newberry community. This will include opening a location on the college campus, installing ATM services, and providing financial literacy curriculum to required first-year courses.

“Our partnership with Founders Federal Credit Union will change the way business gets done at Newberry College,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “Our students, in particular, will benefit from having top-notch banking services right here on campus. This means not only a greater degree of convenience, but also independence and mobility.”

The deal will also be a game-changer for Newberry College athletics. Founders Federal Credit Union will obtain the naming rights for the up-and-coming field house that will flank the east side of the athletic stadium. The building, part of the second phase of stadium renovations, is expected to be complete in summer 2023. In addition to naming the facility, the credit union will also become a continuing partner of Wolves athletics programs.

“Founders Federal Credit Union’s partnership will make a positive impact on the daily lives of our student-athletes,” said Athletic Director Sean Johnson. “Our goal is to provide the best experience of any NCAA Division II school in the country. Founders’ namesake field house will play a key role in our sustained competitive excellence, and improve the gameday experience for our loyal and dedicated fans.”

“We are just so excited at Founders to enter into this agreement with the wonderful people at Newberry College,” said Bruce Brumfield, president and CEO of Founders Federal Credit Union. “We believe this shows our commitment to the college, its faculty, its staff, to Newberry Athletics and to the entire community of Newberry. We can’t wait to show all of Newberry the Founders difference.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newberry Observer

Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

PTC graduates from Newberry receive awards

NEWBERRY COUNTY — At Piedmont Technical College’s recent summer commencement exercises, outstanding students were honored for academic achievement as county award winners. Jeremy Odom (photo not available) and David Hester were the honorees for Newberry County. Both are diversified agriculture majors.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

MCHS Athletic Wall of Fame inducts nine

NEWBERRY — The Mid-Carolina High School Wall of Fame grew to a total of 93 alumni after nine students were inducted on Friday, August 26. The 2022 class include 1987 graduate Dr. Urshula Glasgow (Southern Wesleyan University women’s basketball), 1990 graduate Cristi Shealy (Lenoir-Rhyne College women’s basetball), 2005 graduate Chris Ariail (Winthrop University track and field), 2017 graduate Kori Kunkle (Columbia College track and field), 2018 graduate Cade Ruff (Newberry College football), 2018 graduate Hunter Graham (Newberry College baseball), 2018 graduate Jacob Wicker (Limestone University baseball), 2019 graduate Elise Mills (University of South Carolina women’s tennis) and 2019 graduate Jackie Stroud (USC Union Junior College baseball).
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Union, SC
Newberry, SC
Education
Newberry, SC
Business
Newberry Observer

S.C. Clay Conference back Sept. 16

NEWBERRY – The seventh annual South Carolina Clay Conference is back in Newberry this fall, starting September 16. The theme for this year’s conference, held until Sunday, September 18, is “Moving Clay Forward: Embracing Flame – Woodfire S.C.”. The three-day conference brings attendees from all over...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Working to build strong communities with NYP

As summer comes to an end, it is a time for everyone to reflect and set new routines. The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) have spent time reflecting on various avenues in which we can build a stronger community that connects all Newberrians together. We have focused on building our young professionals group by holding bi-monthly events. In February, we along with Cam Kasten and Thrivent- Robbie Kopp, placed a Little Free Pantry (LFP) in front of Summer Memorial Lutheran Church in the Mollohon Community. We have seen great success and learned that this community needs toiletries, feminine products and basic paper products. With the motto: “Give what you can, take what you need,” anyone in the community can donate directly to the LFP. With the success of our first Little Free Pantry, NYP is working with the Newberry County Career Center’s carpentry class, to build two more LFPs. This would not be possible without donations from last year’s Disc Golf Tournament and gracious donations from Councilman David Force and Shealy’s Services, Gene Shealy. Once both LFPs are built, NYP will be placing them in the community to support the needs of our community. We ask if you know of an area in Newberry County where one of the LFPs would benefit, please reach out to NYP via email at newberrycountyyp@gmail.com. We hope to have both LFPs built and in the Newberry community by the end of the year.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves drop first conference match to Indians

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team (1-3-1, 0-1 South Atlantic Conference) suffered their first conference loss of the season at the hands of the Catawba Indians 5-0. Catawba opened the scoring early when Indians’ midfielder Kasey Hahn found the back of the net just five minutes into the match.
NEWBERRY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Linus Business#Business Industry#Atm
Newberry Observer

The never-ending journey of history

A professor of mine once said, “there is no such thing as an expert, only a professional student.” The longer I work in the fields of history and museums, the more I appreciate that statement. Constant learning is one of the things that makes history one of the most exhilarating professions around. History is a never-ending cavalcade of stories, and the constant learning makes it a truly unique field. Despite years of research, writing and presenting on various historical topics, I have never stopped learning new things about history.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Jenkins to talk free speech to mark Constitution Day

NEWBERRY — Newberry attorney Chad Jenkins will speak to Newberry College students about free speech as part of the college’s Constitution Day commemoration. The event will take place Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Gnann Conference Room at the Center for Teacher Education, 1121 Speers St. Debates...
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NCAA
Newberry Observer

City KinderFun returns this fall

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department’s KinderFun program is back. Registration opened Thursday, September 1. For ages three to five (with a birthday cutoff of September 1), the program offers a variety of activities for children to enjoy. Similar to the model of the summer’s RecMobile program, KinderFun will be a free service offered on Saturdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning September 24 and ending October 22. Unless noted elsewhere on the program’s schedule, each week will be held at the Newberry Recreation Complex, 1786 Glenn Street Extension.
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WINNSBORO, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market

A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Self’s Logan to graduates: ‘You make a difference’

NEWBERRY COUNTY — It seemed that grief and failure had become permanent themes in Ebony Ellis’s young life. A survivor of domestic abuse, Ellis tried twice between 2013 and 2019 to complete classes at Piedmont Technical College (PTC) while recovering from trauma and grieving the tragic loss of three beloved family members. Each time, she dropped out to work full time and tend to more pressing responsibilities, providing financial support for her family and raising her daughter as a single mother.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Food distributed may include produce items such as...
AUGUSTA, GA
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy