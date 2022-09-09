Last week I talked about the Missouri run game. The Tigers needed to run the ball to win on the road, and Kansas State needed to stop the run to win at home. I thought this would be more of a fight, but despite my endless sunshine pumping, I fear I may have sold the Kansas State defense short. The Wildcats kept Missouri’s run game in check all game long. This was doubly important because of the weather. The Tigers rushed for 94 yards on 35 attempts, if you’re mathing at home, that averages out to 2.7 yards a carry. I don’t like making promises regarding sports, but I’m going to go out on a limb for this one. This Missouri team will not win a single game where they average under 3 yards a rush.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO