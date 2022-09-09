Read full article on original website
Upcoming Matthew McConaughey Movie About Soccer Team Heading To China Has Been Scrapped Over ‘Disturbing Allegations’
Although Matthew McConaughey was heard reprising Buster Moon late last year in Sing 2, we haven’t seen the actor in a live-action movie since 2019’s The Gentlemen, where he teamed with director Guy Ritchie. Well, that wait is about to get longer, as it’s been reported that McConaughey’s upcoming movie about a soccer team that went to China has been scrapped due to “disturbing allegations.”
Halle Bailey Is “Truly In Awe” As Black Girls React To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser
Halle Bailey is the star of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. A teaser for the film directed by Rob Marshall was released during the D23 Expo and the reactions have been outstanding. Parents have recorded their kids reacting to the short clip of Bailey singing “Part of Your World.” The trend that went viral on TikTok features Black girls watching the video and being surprised when seeing Bailey’s skin tone. “She’s brown like me,” one girl said. The reactions have moved people on social media showcasing that representation matters. Many fans started tagging Bailey and she ended up retweeting one of the...
This incredible Netflix video game anime adaptation has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Video game development studio CD PROJEKT RED must surely be pleased with the reception so far that its new Netflix anime release Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has garnered on the streamer. And why shouldn’t it be? So many new Netflix titles of late have debuted to mixed reviews. However, this just-released video...
Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Are Reportedly "Dating," And Leo Is "Very Attracted" To Gigi
First they're not actually dating, now they are...who knows where this is going next at this point.
