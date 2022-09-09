Ajak and Makkari confront their Celestial creation AXE: Eternals #1 first look

The Eternals take center stage over the Avengers and X-Men in these first look pages from AXE: Eternals #1

The Eternals are central in Marvel Comics' current AXE: Judgment Day crossover event. And on October 12, their place in the conflict will be even more strongly defined in the AXE: Eternals #1 one-shot, which Marvel bills as the "third story critical AXE one-shot" in the event.

The other two are, of course, AXE: X-Men, and AXE: Avengers, which highlight the other two teams involved in the AXE: Judgment Day event. Now, we've got a first look at interior pages from the one-shot by writer Kieron Gillen, and artists Pascual Ferry and Matt Hollingsworth.

In the unlettered pages, Ajak and Makkari appear to grapple with the implications of having helped create the new Celestial which is now judging the entire world - and which may choose to destroy all life on Earth.

Check out the pages:

Marvel's solicitation text doesn't reveal much beyond that premise, stating "Ajak has come a long way. She's met her maker. Hell, she's made her maker. Now can she – or anyone – survive her maker?".

But maybe confronting a deity of your own creation is dramatic enough, isn't it?

In AXE: Judgment Day, the core sect of the Eternals, currently led by Druig, have set their sights on wiping out mutantkind, believing them to be genetic offshoots of their old enemies the Deviants. At the same time, some of the Eternals, including Phastos, Ajak, Makkari, Ikaris, and Thena, have joined forces with the Avengers and X-Men - resulting in the creation of a new Celestial who can end the fighting.

However, the plan backfired when the awakened Celestial announced it would judge the morality of every person on Earth, and then either save or destroy the planet based on its judgment.

Will AXE: Judgment Day rank among the most impactful Marvel Comics events of all time?

