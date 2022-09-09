ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fire Engulfs Garage Behind City Heights Home Causing $30,000 in Damages

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
The non-injury blaze in the 3600 block of Menlo Avenue broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A blaze that erupted at daybreak in the Fairmount Village neighborhood of City Heights gutted a detached residential garage Friday, causing an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 3600 block of Menlo Avenue broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews extinguished the flames, which also engulfed a pile of brush near the backyard structure, in about 20 minutes, the city agency reported.

Though the garage was occupied by squatters when the fire started, investigators were unable to pin down the cause, according to SDFRD public affairs.

–City News Service

