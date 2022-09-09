Read full article on original website
Inside the plan to house teens at Angola: Key new details emerge in federal court hearings
When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail. Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in...
Two Opelousas men arrested in alleged illegal gun sale
Two Opelousas men were booked on weapons charges after detectives investigated a planned illegal gun sale, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Kenneth Troy Manuel, 26, was booked with three counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Manuel has a prior criminal history of illegal carrying of weapons, resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and assault by drive by shooting, according to an LPSO statement.
