Two Opelousas men were booked on weapons charges after detectives investigated a planned illegal gun sale, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Kenneth Troy Manuel, 26, was booked with three counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Manuel has a prior criminal history of illegal carrying of weapons, resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and assault by drive by shooting, according to an LPSO statement.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO